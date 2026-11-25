Tovah Feldshuh says Adam Brody asked to meet her privately after his Israel 'genocide' remarks, but the 'Nobody Wants This' co-stars share no animosity.

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She noted that she still considers him an"incredible friend," but that they remain in"profound disagreement" over the Middle East conflict.

"After he said his comments, he asked to see me. So, we’ve talked privately about it," Feldshuh said, adding that she hopes Brody will eventually reconsider his view"based on fact and history.

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"Actress Tovah Feldshuh attends PaleyImpact's"One-on-One with Tovah Feldshuh" event at The Paley Museum on Nov. 23, 2026, in New York City. , told GQ Magazine that he believes Israel is committing a"genocide" in Gaza. He added,"put me down as wanting a free Palestine.

"that"to accuse the Jewish people of genocide is wild. " She added that doing so is"right out of Hitler’s playbook. You take the victim, and you make the victim the perpetrator.

"Feldshuh told Us Weekly that she does not plan on publicly speaking out against Brody, saying that they are colleagues and can disagree with one another without"being disagreeable. " "However, I’m sure everybody is very clear about how I stand and this isn’t a political statement. This is a statement based on whether or not I have a right to live," she added.

Actors Adam Brody, left, and Kristen Bell attend Netflix's"Nobody Wants This" Season 2 premiere on Oct. 16, 2025, in Los Angeles, Calif.converted to Judaism in 2019in October, Foster said,"I think our work environment, our set is very similar to dinner tables around the world where people are having debate and discussion and disagreeing.

"Feldshuh said Brody asked for a private meeting with her following criticism of his remarks accusing Israel of"genocide," adding that there is"no animosity" between the"Nobody Wants This" co-stars despite their"profound disagreement" over the Middle East conflict. She added,"While I love Adam, I also disagree with him. And that’s okay.

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" Feldshuh acknowledged Foster's support in her new interview, telling Us Weekly she feels"lucky" the showrunner shares her perspective, and reiterated that she"will not cross swords with Adam. ""He plays my son, and you know what else? He’s been an incredible friend to me. When they showed my documentary at the temple that hosted us, who came out of all the cast?

Adam Brody. He sat next to me," she said. Actress Tovah Feldshuh appears onstage during the 3rd Jewish Media Awards at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on Nov. 5, 2026, in New York City.

"Kudos to Tovah for tackling this issue head on and not using the press to fight her battles. She's right, of course. We can all agree to disagree, and it shouldn't stop people from working together," Toto said. He added that while Feldshuh has"more wisdom and insight into the matter than Brody," keeping the peace on set shows that she"put her show and the many people who work on it above any personal vendettas.

""Plus, ‘Nobody Wants This’ is a culture war weapon, in a way. The rom-com shows the Jewish community in a way that's flawed, funny and oh, so human. That's more important than her storming off the set or raging against her co-star," Toto said. Madison Colombo is a writer for Fox News Digital’s Flash, Media, and Culture team, covering daily breaking news and trending topics with an award-winning background in broadcast and digital journalism.