'Nobody Wants This' has been renewed for Season 4 at Netflix, Variety has learned.

The news comes just over two weeks after the launch of the comedy series’ third season, which debuted on Netflix on Oct. 22.

“We are so happy and thrilled to do another season of our favorite show on television, which coincidentally is the one we run,” said series co-showrunners Erin Foster, Jenni Konner, and Bruce Eric Kaplan. Jimmy Fallon Works on Big Plays for NBC's 'Tonight': 'Fockers' After Football, L.A.

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Olympics, 75th Show Anniversary in 2029 “Nobody Wants This” stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody along with: Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Jackie Tohn, Stephanie Faracy, Michael Hitchcock, Paul Ben-Victor, Tovah Feldshuh, Andrew Rannells, Sarah Silverman, Shiloh Bearman, and Sherry Cola.

“That ‘first time’ feeling, all over again. After recommitting to each other at the end of last season, Joanne and Noah are moving into a home — and a relationship — that finally feels solid, embracing every exciting ‘first’ that comes with building their life together.

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Sasha and Esther are thrust back into the dating world, whether they like it or not, stumbling through all the awkwardness of getting to know someone new, right as Morgan takes her career to the next level, on her way to becoming an media sensation. Meanwhile, Sasha and Morgan have been circling something neither of them has been able to admit to.

” “Great love stories never go out of style, and ‘Nobody Wants This’ has become a true cultural phenomenon,” said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s vice president of comedy series, US.

“This incredible creative team has built a show that grows with its audience, and our members around the world have embraced it season after season. We cannot be more excited for Season 4. ” Erin Foster created the series and serves as co-showrunner and executive producer along with Konner and Kaplan. Bell is also an executive producer along with Sara Foster, Nora Silver, Steven Levitan, Danielle Stokdyk and Jeff Morton, as well as Oly Obst for 3arts.

The series is produced by 20th Television and is filmed in Los Angeles.

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“Nobody Wants This” originally premiered in 2024 and proved popular from the outset, spending eight weeks on the Netflix global top 10 English language TV chart. Season 2 followed in 2025, spending four weeks on the same chart. The show has reached 78.5 million views across all three seasons to date, with a view defined as total hours viewed divided by total runtime.

There was some controversy around the third season when Brody once again stated his opposition to recent Israeli actions in Gaza against Palestinians, describing it as “a genocide. ”to say that there was no tension on the set of the show and she “deeply” enjoys filming it.

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