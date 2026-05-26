Nobody's Fool Sparks Controversy With Unique Quiz Format

Danny Dyer and Emily Atack's new quiz show Nobody's Fool has sparked controversy with its unique twist on a traditional quiz show. Fans are divided on its debut, with some praising the addictive format but others slamming it as a rip-off of The Traitors.

Fans of Danny Dyer and Emily Atack 's new quiz show Nobody's Fool are divided on its debut, with many praising the unique twist on a traditional quiz show but others slamming it as a rip-off of The Traitors .

The programme's format focuses on contestants' ability to convince their fellow contestants that they know what they are doing, rather than getting the right answers. Despite mixed reactions, proponents of the show have praised its addictive nature and enjoyable format.

However, others have expressed disappointment with the show's similarity to The Traitors and criticism that it lacks originality





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Danny Dyer Emily Atack Nobody's Fool ITV Quiz Show The Traitors Reality Competition Show

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