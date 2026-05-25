Nobody's Fool ITV Show: Reality TV Game Show Fails to Challenge Contestants

The British reality game show Nobody's Fool combines elements of The Weakest Link and The Traitors. Players must solve quizzes, form alliances, and deceive their opponents to win cash prizes. The show's format has been panned for originality, but its cast and setting have received praise.

Nobody's Fool 's format is a mix of The Weakest Link and The Traitors, with players facing quiz questions , spreading rumors, and searching for allies. Players are also offered prize money, but at the cost of taking part in activities that can lead to their expulsion.

A second game, set in a psychiatric hospital, has the contestants attempting to receive an imaginary treatment from psychologists, with the behaviour of the psychologists influencing the results of the game. The game has been the subject of some criticism over its originality, but the characters and presentation have been praised by critics





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Reality TV Game Show ITV Nobody's Fool Contestants Quiz Questions Politicians

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