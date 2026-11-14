Nobody Else Is Doing What Billy Richmond Is For Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — If not for the efforts of Billy Richmond III, Arkansas very well could've lost to Central Arkansas inside Bud Walton Arena on Friday. Richmond sc

Nov 13, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Billy Richmond III shoots a three- point shot against the UCA Bears during the first half at Bud Walton Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect FAYETTEVILLE — If not for the efforts of Billy Richmond III, Arkansas very well could've lost to Central Arkansas inside Bud Walton Arena on Friday. Richmond scored 21 points on 8-12 shooting from the floor and went a perfect 3-3 from beyond the arc while also grabbing nine rebounds and four assists.

Also read UCLA Men's Basketball Sets Program Record with 69-Point Victory Over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

For a team head coach John Calipari is still trying to teach how to win, Richmond's experience and leadership is invaluable.

"He dove and drove, he rebounded, he back," Calipari said of Richmond postgame. "I'm trying to get everybody to go at the rim like him rebounding, and most of them won't go. " Fifteeen of Richmond's points, including all three of his makes from deep, came in the first half.

Advertisement

He only had two points through the first 17-plus minutes of the second half until he threw down a thunderous dunk that brought the home crowd to its feet and put an exclamation point on Arkansas' third victory of the campaign.

"Just going out there, having the feel for the game, that's what I try to do every game," Richmond said. "It's my turn, and just come to me. That's about it. Just having confidence with everything that I do.

" Richmond's outside shooting has been particularly impressive to start his third collegiate season. The junior guard grew as a shooter last season but has turned into a reliable option for the Razorbacks from deep alongside sharpshooting transfer Jeremiah Wilkinson. Richmond was 0-4 from beyond the arc in Arkansas' first three games but shot the three well in exhibition play and on Friday.

Calipari said on Sept. 30 that Richmond was "shooting the ball better", and that certainly seems to be the case.

Advertisement

"Just the small things, and just really all mental," Richmond said when asked about his improved shooting. "Like I said, just go out there and being confident in everything that I do. So, just being ready for the shot and just shooting the ball. That's about it.

My teammates need me to do that.

" Calipari said before the season that Richmond could end up being UA's best player, and so far, it's hard to say that hasn't been the case. Arkansas' eight freshmen have played well so far, as have transfers Wilkinson and Cooper Bowser, but Richmond has become Arkansas' unquestioned leader on and off the floor. Sam Stubbs is a student at the University of Arkansas pursuing a degree in journalism.

He has worked at the UA’s student newspaper, the Arkansas Traveler, since October 2025, becoming the assistant sports editor in December 2025. When he's not writing about the Razorbacks, Sam can be found covering NASCAR for Yardbarker and is a member of the National Motorsports Press Association , winning an award for race coverage from the association in February 2025. He's previously worked for Heavy, Field Level Media, Frontstretch and FanSided.