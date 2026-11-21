Noble Schools says it is reviewing a “serious incident' involving students at Chicago’s Butler College Prep.

Noble Schools says it is gathering information about what it called a"serious incident" involving students at Butler College Prep on Friday. Chicago police say officers responded to a call for service and generated a case report that has yet to be finalized.

Community activists reported that a student suffered serious head injuries in what they described as a retaliatory attack. Noble Schools is reviewing what it called a "serious incident" involving students Friday at Butler College Prep in Chicago’s Pullman neighborhood, and community activists say a student suffered serious head injuries. Chicago police said officers responded to a call for service at the school and generated a case report that had yet to be finalized.

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Noble Schools said it was gathering information about what happened. The school network declined to share details about the students involved or the circumstances, citing student privacy and its ongoing review.

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"Our thoughts are with the students and families affected by this incident, and our immediate priority is their well-being," Noble Schools said. Community activists Lisette Guillen and Andrew Holmes said a student suffered serious head injuries. A fight reportedly broke out at Butler College Prep on Thursday. A student was reportedly injured Friday in a second incident related to that fight.

The information in this report came from FOX Chicago reporting and statements from Noble Schools, the Chicago Police Department and community activists Lisette Guillen and Andrew Holmes.