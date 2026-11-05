Noah Stein Arrested for Concealed Shoe Camera Recordings in Berkeley

Berkeley police arrest Noah Stein for allegedly using hidden shoe cameras to record women and minors near UC Berkeley and Lox Stock and Bagel in October 2026.

Berkeley police have arrested Noah Stein, a suspect accused of secretly recording women and minors using concealed cameras attached to his shoes. The arrest concludes a multi-day investigation that began after a teenager reported an incident at Lox Stock and Bagel restaurant on October 26. Authorities allege Stein used hidden devices to invade privacy and molest minors in the South Campus area.

Initial Report Sparks Investigation

The case started on October 26 when a teenage girl reported to Berkeley police that a man may have been recording videos up her skirt at Lox Stock and Bagel restaurant, located at 2043 Allston Way, near downtown Berkeley. The teen told police she accidentally stepped on the man's foot and then noticed a camera pointed toward her. Following the report, detectives collected evidence from the scene and identified a possible suspect. Investigators used Automated License Plate Reader technology to help place Stein in the area when the alleged incident occurred.

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Public Tip Leads to Significant Break

Cops got a significant break in the investigation early Friday morning, October 30, when an officer patrolling the south side of the college campus was approached by someone who reported seeing a man with a camera attached to his shoe, apparently recording up women's skirts. During a search of the surrounding area, officers also recovered a mini camera that had been discarded in a nearby trash can. This public assistance was pivotal in locating the suspect and the equipment used for the alleged offenses.

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Expanding Scope to Oakland and More Locations

As the investigation continued, detectives obtained a search warrant for the suspect's residence in Oakland and seized several electronic devices. Cops also discovered a stationary camera allegedly concealed inside the Taco Bell Cantina near campus on October 29. Investigators believe Stein may have been frequenting the UC Berkeley South Campus area for several weeks and may have secretly recorded additional victims. A Taco Bell Cantina operates on Durant Avenue in Berkeley, where officials are now urging patrons to come forward with any information.

Charges and Ongoing Victim Identification

Stein is facing numerous charges including invasion of privacy using a concealed video recording device, annoying or molesting a minor and destruction of evidence, according to police. We are urging anyone who was inside the Taco Bell Cantina after 11 pm that night, believes they may have been secretly recorded, or has information about this suspect to contact the Berkeley Police Department's Sex Crimes Unit at 510-981-5735. Authorities continue to process the seized electronic devices to identify potential additional victims and expand the scope of the criminal charges against Noah Stein.