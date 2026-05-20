Noah Schnapp embarks on new chapter of life after graduating from University of Pennsylvania and going Instagram official with a new boyfriend

Actor, Noah Schnapp shared his graduation photos from the University of Pennsylvania, along with his parents, sister, and classmates. He plans to continue his career in Hollywood and earn a bachelor's degree.

Noah Schnapp embarks on new chapter of life after graduating from University of Pennsylvania. Graduating from the University of Pennsylvania, Noah Schnapp shared his graduation photos on Instagram .

He posed alongside his parents, twin sister, and classmates in several photos. Five months after the end of Stranger Things, the actor shared his excitement for the new chapter in life. He planned to balance his academic and Hollywood careers. Despite his career in Hollywood, he took classes in person until needed on the set.

His classmates were kind and welcoming. In December 2022, he explained to Vogue how he planned to balance his academic and Hollywood careers. He then went Instagram official with a new boyfriend at a little over one month after the end of Stranger Things





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