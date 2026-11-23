Lab tests on charred wood from Turkey's Durupınar formation overlap dates proposed for Noah's Flood. Researchers say the findings do not yet confirm the remains of the ark.

A research team searching for Noah's Ark said on Monday that new laboratory analysis of charred wood from the Durupınar formation in Turkey places the material in the era traditionally associated with the biblical Flood. The boat-shaped formation sits near Mount Ararat, and the project, led by Andrew Jones, believes it could conceal the remains of the legendary vessel.

Laboratory tests dated two fragments recovered more than 30 feet below the surface to roughly 4,300 years ago. Both results overlap dates proposed for Noah's Flood in traditional biblical chronologies, although the researchers stress that the dating alone does not independently identify the fragments as remains of the ark.

Also read Noah Schnapp Shares Image From His 'Sunrise on the Reaping' Audition

Laboratory Dating Overlaps With Proposed Flood Dates

Laboratory dating places two charcoal samples from the Durupınar site in ranges that include 2348 BC and 2304 BC, two dates proposed for Noah's Flood in traditional biblical chronologies. The team shared the results on Monday.

For the first sample, the most likely date falls between 2410 and 2269 BC, with the analysis assigning a 60.6 percent probability to that interval. The second sample produced a stronger concentration, with an 82 percent likelihood that the wood dates to between 2349 and 2193 BC.

Advertisement

The laboratory calculated these dates by measuring the radioactive carbon remaining in each sample. It then converted those measurements into calendar years using a calibration curve that accounts for historical changes in atmospheric carbon levels. The tests also identified less likely windows: 2259-2203 BC and 2456-2414 BC for the first sample, and 2176-2143 BC, 2404-2377 BC and 2446-2421 BC for the second.

For each fragment, the main interval and these additional windows together account for 95.4 percent of the calculated probability. The results date the growth of the wood, not the moment it was burned, buried or used.

Researchers Debate Human Workmanship and Radar Evidence

Cenker Atila, the professor who discovered the fragments, believes at least one piece was shaped by people. The team has said the wood fragments bear clear evidence of human workmanship.

Atila described the findings as an extraordinary and deeply exciting development for his research team. He said the shaping marks, surface details and certain unnatural features suggest that one fragment may have been deliberately shaped for a specific purpose.

The discovery follows radar scans that Khosrow Bakhtar, a veteran US defense scientist, said revealed patterns resembling chambers and corridors inside the roughly 515-foot-long formation. Bakhtar called it the most significant finding of 45 years of his career, and said in a late October press release that the patterns are not geologic because the geologic features were masked.

Advertisement

The latest investigation builds on a 2019 radar survey that detected straight lines and angular patterns the team interpreted as possible walls, passageways and compartments. Critics and scholars note that there is no scientific consensus that a global flood occurred 4,300 years ago. Some biblical chronologies place the event around that time based on genealogies recorded in Genesis, and biblical scholars using that method calculated the Flood took place roughly 1,656 years after creation, or roughly 4,370 years ago.

Upcoming Tests Will Decide Next Steps

Additional samples will be tested at laboratories in Turkey and Switzerland, and Jones said results from Turkey are expected next month. A Turkish lab is also testing for tree species and determining whether pitch or bitumen coats the wood.

Further findings are expected around the same time. These include Bakhtar's final radar report and the first results from testing nearly 400 soil and rock samples collected from the formation and surrounding area.

Infrared thermography (IRT) is another planned method, and the team says further studies using it could show a ship-shaped hull under the soil. Until those results are published, the Durupınar findings remain an overlap in dating rather than a confirmed identification of Noah's Ark.