Noah's Ark Search: Charred Wood Found Beneath Durupınar Formation in Turkey

Charred wood found about 30 feet below Turkey's Durupınar Formation is being tested by four independent labs as part of the Noah's Ark search.

Researchers investigating the Durupınar Formation near Mount Ararat in Turkey have announced that pieces of charred wood were found about 30 feet below the surface, offering a possible new clue in the centuries-old search for Noah's Ark. The first photographs of the fragments have now been released, showing blackened, cracked wood with visible grain patterns and markings that researchers believe may have been made by ancient tools.

The formation lies about 18 miles south of Mount Ararat, Turkey's highest peak. Its boat-like outline has long fueled comparisons with the biblical account, which places the ark's resting place in the mountains of Ararat.

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Wood Fragments and Radar Findings at the Site

The wood fragments are the latest development in a site that researchers say measures roughly 515 feet long. Using their conversion of biblical measurements, the ark would have measured approximately 515 feet long, 86 feet wide and 52 feet tall.

The latest investigation builds on a 2019 radar survey that detected straight lines and angular patterns the team interpreted as possible walls, passageways and compartments. This year, Dr Khosrow Bakhtar, a veteran US defense scientist, examined the formation with a more powerful radar system developed through US Air Force research, capable of reaching deeper underground.

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Bakhtar's team reported large underground boundaries and spaces that it interpreted as possible sediment-filled chambers, corridors and tunnels. Five prominent features appeared to form a possible tunnel system stretching roughly 151 feet, with an average height of more than 14 feet. A thick underground layer also appeared to contain three separate sublayers.

Competing Views From Researchers and Scientists

Archaeologist Dr Cenker Atila, of Sivas Cumhuriyet University in Turkey, said that one of the wooden pieces clearly shows signs of human workmanship. He told FOX News that its surface appears to have been slightly shaped and flattened using an axe or a knife.

Atila also linked the radar results to the biblical text. He said that in the holy books, Noah's Ark had three levels, and that his team's radar studies identified a formation with three levels.

Andrew Jones, founder of Noah's Ark Scans, which is involved in the investigation, has examined the area for nearly 30 years. He said that neither radar surveys nor drilling inside the formation had detected limestone or solid bedrock, which he argued refutes theories that the shape was produced by glaciers, weathering or mud flowing around bedrock.

The reference to pitch is significant because the Bible describes Noah being instructed to coat the ark inside and out with a waterproofing substance. However, the wood's charred appearance does not establish that pitch was present or that the fragments came from an ancient vessel.

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Laboratory Testing and Next Steps for the Samples

The samples have been sent to four independent laboratories in different countries to determine their age, identify the type of wood and investigate their origins. Jones said the team is looking for traces of tree pitch as part of that work.

Jones said in a statement that after decades of searching, this could be a crucial piece of the puzzle. The results of the laboratory analyses have not yet been reported, so the age and origin of the wood remain unconfirmed.

Bakhtar described the findings as the most significant of his 45 years of career. In a late October press release, he said the features are not geologic in origin because the team masked all the geologic features.

The team claims it has '100 percent confirmed' that the formation is a 'man-made object' rather than a natural geological feature. Those claims will need to be weighed against the laboratory results from the four facilities once they are published.