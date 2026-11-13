Noah Laba focusing on the positives of goalless Rangers campaign

Noah Laba has felt both the pros and cons of entering his sophomore campaign in the NHL with a whole season under his belt.

In some ways, he’s felt more comfortable. Playing in 74 of 82 games last season , Laba gained the full NHL experience as a lineup regular three years after the Rangers drafted him in the fourth round at 111th overall.

Learning how to play to those loftier demands is a work in progress for Laba, who has just five assists through 20 games. The 23-year-old center is still searching for his first goal of the season, which has undoubtedly weighed on Laba and affected his overall game to start the 2026-27 season.

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“I think it’s tough when you don’t get that one out of the way,” Laba told The Post after practice Thursday at Rogers Arena. “Kind of can take over your head sometimes. But, you know, just try to manage that and continue to work hard and try to play the best I can.

” Describing his season thus far as “some ups and downs,” the 6-foot-3, 218-pounder said he’s still trying to get to the level he believes he needs to achieve. Though his offensive game has lacked, Laba has taken pride in the penalty kill as his role has grown since last year. The Michigan native highlighted the PK’s ability to defend the entry, in addition to its commitment to blocking shots and pressuring the puck at all times.

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Averaging 1:52 of short-handed ice time, Laba is among the Joseph Veleno, who is on long-term injured reserve with a lower-body injury, still technically leads the team with a short-handed ice time average of 2:40 with four games played this season. Mike Sullivan has deployed Laba primarily as his third-line center, but the Rangers head coach dropped him to the fourth unit for three games amid his offensive struggles.

Since Laba’s return to his usual spot between Will Cuylle and Oliver Bjorkstrand, the third line has had a couple of solid showings. New York Rangers center Noah Laba moves the puck against Seattle Kraken defenseman Josh Mahura on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Seattle. The third line has posted a 63.9 expected goals percentage over the past two games, in addition to holding a 3-1 edge in high-danger chances, according to Natural Stat Trick.

“I think we’re getting a whole lot more urgency out of his game,” Sullivan said of Laba. “I think he’s playing with the right intentions. There’s more pace to his game, there’s more physicality to his game. I think he’s winning puck battles.

I think he’s doing a great job for us as part of the penalty kill. The next evolution for him is just finishing on some of the opportunities that he’s getting. Obviously, a guy like that, he wants to score some goals. He hasn’t got a goal yet, and that weighs on guys.

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We’re trying to encourage him, take the focus off that. Just play the right way, and you’ll get opportunities. The puck will go in the net for you.

“But I feel like, most recently, he’s playing the game with a lot more urgency. He’s hanging on to pucks in the offensive zone. And as a result, his line’s getting a little bit more O-zone time. I think that line has been effective for us the last few games.

” For a 20-game sample size, however, Laba’s play has not moved the needle for the Rangers offensively. His 16 individual scoring chances during 5-on-5 play are the lowest among Rangers forwards who have appeared in every game so far this season, per Natural Stat Trick. Among those same 14 skaters who have played in all 20 contests, Laba’s 3.29 shots per 60 is the second lowest, ahead of only defenseman Marcus Pettersson .

It’s clear Laba has tried to focus on making an impact elsewhere with his offensive game lagging, such as his participation in the Rangers’ third-ranked penalty kill. His 42 hits are also good for third on the team, behind only Cuylle and Tye Kartye .