Noah Kahan releases live album featuring 2026 tour recordings and announces sold-out 2027 Last of the Bugs World Tour starting in Athens, Ga.

Noah Kahan is expanding his musical catalog with a new live album set to arrive on December 11. The sixteen-track collection captures the energy of his massive summer Great Divide Tour, which sold out stadiums and arenas across North America. This release follows his recent performance at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on September 3, 2026, highlighting his continued dominance in the live music circuit.

Album Recorded Across Major Tour Stops

The new album features songs recorded at more than a dozen stops during this summer's tour. The recording locations include major cities such as Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, San Francisco, Cincinnati, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Vancouver, and Seattle. This extensive recording process ensures that the album represents the diverse and high-energy atmosphere of Kahan's recent live performances across multiple continents.

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The collection is anchored by a live version of the fan-favorite song Orbiter. This track was recorded during a sold-out show at CitiField in New York. The concert drew a rapt crowd of nearly 45,000 fans. The release will also include an in-concert video of the singer strumming his acoustic guitar and playing the hushed ballad, allowing audiences to relive the intimate moment amidst the massive stadium setting.

Supporting Acts for Upcoming Tour Dates

Kahan is not resting on his current success. After headlining baseball stadiums in North America and arenas in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the United Kingdom this year, he has immediately sold out all 24 North American dates of his recently announced 2027 Last of the Bugs World Tour. The tour is scheduled to begin at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, on April 24. It will conclude with a show at Wembley Stadium in London on July 25.

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Kahan will be joined on these dates by a rotating cast of support acts. The lineup includes Buffalo Traffic Jam, Gregory Alan Isakov, Remi Wolf, Ashe, Kingfishr, Alyssa Grace, and Tiny Habit. This diverse group of artists will accompany Kahan throughout the tour, adding variety to the live experience for fans attending the various stadium and arena shows.

Key Live Tracks and Performance Details

Specific tracks highlighted in the album include Willing and Able, recorded live from San Francisco. The song Orbiter is featured as a live version from New York. The album also includes The Great Divide, recorded live from Vancouver. These tracks serve as definitive records of Kahan's performance skills and the connection he has built with his global audience over the past year.

The announcement of the live album and the tour dates demonstrates Kahan's significant impact on the current music landscape. His ability to sell out large venues across multiple countries underscores his status as a leading artist in live performances. Fans can look forward to both the recorded material and the upcoming tour dates as Kahan continues to build on his recent achievements.

The upcoming tour represents a major logistical undertaking, involving travel across North America and Europe. The inclusion of numerous support acts ensures that attendees will experience a wide range of musical styles alongside Kahan's folk-pop sound. This collaborative approach highlights the strong community that has formed around his music since the start of the Great Divide Tour.

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As the release date of December 11 approaches, anticipation is building for the new live album. The inclusion of video content for Orbiter offers a unique way for listeners to engage with the material beyond just audio. This multimedia approach reflects the immersive nature of Kahan's live shows, which have been praised for their emotional intensity and high production values.

The tour schedule, running from April 24 to July 25, provides a clear timeline for fans to plan their attendance. Starting in Athens and ending in London, the tour covers key markets in both the United States and the United Kingdom. The sold-out status of the North American dates indicates strong demand, suggesting similar success for the international legs of the tour.

Kahan's recent history of headlining major venues, including CitiField and Wembley Stadium, sets a high bar for the upcoming performances. The live album serves as a preview of the energy and production quality that fans can expect. With a tracklist drawn from numerous global cities, the album captures the essence of a tour that has become a defining cultural moment in modern music.