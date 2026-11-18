During his London stop, Noah Kahan took to the stage to acknowledge the Grammys snub with a bit of humor and a ton of honesty.

, was overlooked in all three marquee categories and only received a nod for Best Contemporary Folk Album for its deluxe edition. During his show in London at the O2 on Tuesday, Kahan took to the stage to acknowledge the Grammys snub with a bit of humor and a ton of honesty.

Before launching into “Orbiter,” Kahan addressed the sold-out crowd.

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“I started to care a lot about something out of my control, and I think we all have a version of that in our lives. Something you really want for no reason, just because you want it. And I’ve been feeling shitty, and I’m happy that I feel shitty because it means that I cared about something and I let myself believe in things,” said the singer.

Kahan said that while he wanted it because he’s “never really felt like I deserve where I’m at,” that’s “not any way to live your life. ” Flipping the loss as a positive, he said, “I’m happy that I haven’t gotten exactly what I thought I wanted because it’s going to require me to remember where my self worth has to come from, and it’s got to be from within me somewhere.

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” He then shared his appreciation for his fans and said that he was feeling sorry for himself up until the moment he walked into the venue and saw them.

“I’ll be here for you guys forever, for as long as you’ll let me play for you,” he told the audience. “It’s just us now. and we did this together, and we got here together, and I just want to say that I’m so incredibly grateful for everything that I do have, and it’s all because of you guys. ” Before diving into the song, he added, “That’s just life, dude. You gotta move the fuck on.

So let’s move on together tonight. Let’s be happy to be exactly where we are. Thank you so much. ”Elsewhere during the London show, Kahan used the night’s “phone call” skit to poke fun at the snub, pretending to get a call from the Grammys before they abruptly hung up on him.

During the bit, Kahan chalked it up to a “wrong number” and walked away to continue the show. Jennifer Lopez Teases New Music on ‘Fallon’: ‘This Does Feel Like a Happy Era’debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200, with many citing songs such as the heartland anthem “American Cars” and the tender “Orbiter” as solidifying his stance as one of today’s most talented artists.

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Kahan reportedly submitted in several categories that included Album of the Year and Record of the Year and while his massive album received a lone nod, he’s handled it with the same earnestness and humor that’s gained him a global following.the other nominees alongside him in the Best Contemporary Folk Album category, writing on social media, “Needed a day to just recalibrate but I want to say THANK YOU so much for the support and love. I also want to offer a huge congratulations to every nominee.

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