Noah Fifita leads Arizona past rival Arizona State 42-21. Wildcats finish 9-3 and secure Territorial Cup victory with dominant first half performance.

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita and his teammates defeated rival Arizona State Sun Devils 42-21 on Saturday night at Casino Del Sol Stadium in Tucson, Arizona. The victory clinched the 2026 Territorial Cup for Arizona and completed a 9-3 regular season for the Wildcats, marking a 6-3 record in Big 12 Conference play. This performance tied Arizona's conference win total from the previous year, bringing the program to an overall 14-13 record since its transition to the Big 12 before the 2024 season.

Fifita's Final Territorial Cup Triumph

Noah Fifita concluded his collegiate career with an undefeated record against Arizona State, establishing himself as one of the most prolific players in program history. In the first quarter of the November 28, 2026 contest, Fifita threw two touchdown passes, including a 62-yard strike to wide receiver Giovanni Richardson. He added a 37-yard rushing touchdown midway through the second quarter to extend the lead to 35-7 before halftime.

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Through the conclusion of the 2026 season, Noah Fifita has set numerous Arizona Wildcats records. He finished with 12,888 passing yards and 102 touchdown throws over five years in Tucson. His career statistics place him in first place in Arizona history for completions, passing yards, and passing touchdowns, solidifying his legacy as a cornerstone of the program.

Big 12 Defense Forces Critical Turnovers

Arizona State controlled most statistical categories, outgaining Arizona in total offense and time of possession, yet failed to convert when it mattered most. The Sun Devils attempted two fourth-down conversions inside the five-yard line in the first half, including a 4th-and-goal from the five and another from the four, but failed to score on either attempt. These missed opportunities allowed Arizona to hold a commanding 42-7 lead at halftime.

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The Wildcats defense generated momentum shifts in the second quarter with two decisive turnovers. Linebacker Taye Brown recovered a fumble by Arizona State freshman quarterback Jake Fette and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown. On the subsequent drive, safety Gavin Hunter intercepted a pass from Fette and returned it 32 yards for another touchdown, effectively ending any hope of a Sun Devils comeback.

Sun Devils Rally but Fall Short in Finale

Arizona State showed resilience in the second half by outscoring Arizona 14-0, but the deficit proved too large to overcome. The Sun Devils recorded 369 passing yards compared to Arizona's 232 and won the time of possession battle 42:46 to 17:14. Despite dominating time of possession and first downs, Arizona State could not overcome the early deficit created by Arizona's timely red-zone defense and turnover creation.

The victory marks the fourth Territorial Cup win for Arizona in the last five seasons. Arizona State head coach Danny Gonzales praised his defense for its grittiness, noting that while the unit bent under pressure, it did not break at critical junctures in the rivalry game. The final score of 42-21 reflected Arizona's ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities while shutting down Arizona State when the margin was narrow.

Wildcats Prepare for Bowl Season

Arizona will now await their bowl game assignment to conclude the 2026 season. The team enters the postseason with momentum after securing a victory over their in-state rivals. For Noah Fifita, the win serves as the final chapter in an illustrious career that saw him lead the Wildcats to numerous successes. The program looks to build on this foundation as they prepare for their final contest of the year.