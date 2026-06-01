Noah Brown Confirms Recovery and Identification of Brother Matt Brown's Body from Okanogan River

Noah Brown exclusively tells Us Weekly about the discovery of his brother Matt Brown's body in Washington's Okanogan River, the family's grief, and their call for mental health awareness.

Noah Brown , 33, has confirmed that he assisted in the recovery and identification of his eldest brother Matt Brown 's body after Matt was reported missing and feared dead.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Noah detailed the circumstances surrounding the discovery. On Saturday, May 30, police conducted a search after an unidentified man was seen floating in the Okanogan River in Washington state. Noah, who was present, explained that the small search team that located the body did not leave it in the river; instead, they loaded it into a small skiff and moved it to the shore.

Noah and others then hauled the skiff further up the shore, where it remained when the coroner arrived. Noah stated that he personally identified his brother at the scene. He added that the family is now considering their options for next steps. The coroner currently has the body and will perform an autopsy, but as of now, the cause of death has not been released.

Noah expressed that the family is still processing the loss. He noted that the Okanogan River is very rough and a treacherous area, with a known fishing spot where Matt apparently entered the water.

However, the details of what happened remain unclear, and neither police nor the coroner have released formal statements with specifics. Noah's brother Bear, 38, shared in a video that the body was positively identified as Matt. Bear mentioned that while an autopsy has not yet been performed, it is theorized the death was self-inflicted. Noah also recalled seeing his brother the day before the incident, describing it as a brief encounter while driving by.

He expressed regret for not having more time during that chance meeting. The family issued a statement calling Matt's death a profound loss. They described Matt as intelligent, curious, creative, and a gifted outdoorsman who loved the water and wilderness. He was an accomplished fisherman, experienced boatman, and served as radar operator on family vessels.

The family emphasized that Matt was much more than a reality TV star from Alaskan Bush People; he was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend. Their statement included a message about mental health, urging anyone struggling with addiction, depression, or hopelessness to reach out for help, noting there is always hope.

They asked that Matt's life be measured by the people he encouraged, the adventures he lived, the knowledge he pursued, the beauty he created, and the love he shared. The family's statement concluded with a reminder that help is available by calling or texting 988 or chatting online. The circumstances of Matt Brown's death remain under investigation, pending autopsy results





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