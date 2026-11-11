NOAA Outlook Shows a Warm Turn for Most of the US the Week Before Thanksgiving

NOAA’s new outlook gives Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan better than a 70% chance of above-normal temperatures from Nov. 18 to 24.

, the agency said the odds favor above-normal temperatures “for much of the CONUS from the Rockies eastward,” using its shorthand for the contiguous United States.

Before any warm-up, the front has to move through. The Weather Prediction Center said in itsTuesday that it will sweep from the central U.S. to the East Coast, bringing “the coldest air of the season so far to much of the central and eastern U.S. by late week. ” Highs are forecast to fall into the 40s across much of the Midwest, and lows in the 20s are expected over the northern Plains by Friday morning, the WPC said.

Also read Warm start with falling temps and rain midweek

Several areas that haven’t had a freeze yet could get their first one, and forecasters expect a widespread hard freeze to reach into the South this weekend. Men’s Journal has more on theThe strongest signal is in the Upper Mississippi Valley and around the Great Lakes, where the CPC put the chance of above-normal temperatures at “above 70 percent. ” On the agency’s map, the darkest shading covers most of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

, which runs from Nov. 16 to 20, gives the northern Plains and the Upper Mississippi Valley a greater than 80% chance of above-normal temperatures. Forecasters are fairly sure about this one. The CPC rated its confidence 5 out of 5 for the 6-10 day period and 4 out of 5 for the 8-14 day period, pointing to very good agreement between the main forecast models.

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A series of storm systems moving into the West “supports a tilt toward below-normal temperatures” in the Southwest, the CPC said. On the 8-14 day map, the below-normal area is centered on Nevada and reaches into parts of California and Arizona. , also issued Tuesday, said there is “no sign of any early season outbreaks of anomalous cold” from Nov. 18 to 24. The pattern “favors above-normal temperatures for a majority of the CONUS,” the agency wrote.

The week still won’t be quiet everywhere. The CPC flagged a slight risk of heavy rain from Nov. 19 to 24 for eastern parts of the Southern and Central Plains and the Lower and Middle Mississippi Valley. Model averages show 1.5 to more than 2 inches of rain around the Ark-La-Tex region, where Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas meet. Some of the places in line for that rain need it.

The agency said it would bring “much needed drought relief” to the Ozarks, the Middle and Lower Mississippi Valley and the Southern Plains, and noted that 82% of Arkansas was in extreme or exceptional drought as of theSnow is still possible in the Rockies. The CPC posted a slight risk of heavy snow for the Colorado Front Range and southeastern Wyoming, saying that if a low deepens over southeastern Colorado, “there would be a winter storm risk for the greater Denver area.

” A slight risk of high winds also covers much of the West and the Great Plains through Nov. 24.