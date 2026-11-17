NOAA Fisheries forecasts significant impacts from the predicted 2026-2027 El Niño event on West Coast fisheries and Pacific Islands, predicting warmer waters and species shifts affecting marine life.

Scientists at NOAA Fisheries are actively observing and forecasting how the upcoming 2026-2027 El Niño event will impact fisheries, marine life, and coastal communities across the United States. NOAA experts anticipate that the West Coast and the Pacific Islands will feel the effects of this natural phenomenon most directly. The organization is deploying advanced tools to track these changes and document their long-term effects on marine ecosystems.

Understanding the 2026-2027 El Niño Event

El Niño is a powerful atmospheric cycle that occurs in the Pacific Ocean along the Equator and weakens trade winds that blow from east to west. This shift allows warm surface water in the Pacific to slosh back east towards the Americas, reducing the amount of cold water upwelling that usually occurs off the coast of South America. This natural phenomenon can have intense atmospheric and oceanographic effects, such as increased precipitation, flooding, and warmer ocean temperatures.

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Experts from NOAA have predicted a greater than 83 percent chance of a very strong event during the Northern Hemisphere fall and winter 2026-27. The agency expects this event to persist through early spring 2027, with the potential for observable impacts in marine ecosystems for months or even years afterwards. While scientists cannot predict exactly what will occur during this period, NOAA Fisheries draws upon historic observations and abundant data collected throughout previous El Niño events to suggest likely impacts.

Impacts on West Coast Fisheries and Marine Life

On the West Coast, the distribution of some fisheries is expected to shift in the wake of the event. Fishermen in Southern California are already catching large numbers of species such as wahoo, striped marlin, and yellowfin tuna, which are normally found off the coast of Mexico. These catches indicate unusually warm ocean temperatures driving warm-water species into California waters.

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Experts anticipate changes along the entire West Coast based on previous El Niño patterns. The distribution of marine life is likely to shift as prey availability and water temperatures change. NOAA continues to monitor these shifts to help predict how market squid and other key species will move in response to the evolving ocean conditions.

Pacific Islands Region Economic and Ecological Effects

The Pacific Islands Region, bounded by the Hawaiian Archipelago in the north, American Samoa in the south, and the Marianas Archipelago in the west, represents the largest geographical area within NOAA Fisheries jurisdiction. Current models suggest this El Niño event will have a significant impact on the region as a whole, though specific effects and degrees of impact will vary by island area. Hawaiʻi, American Samoa, Guam, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands are located outside the area of greatest predicted warming and heat stress for the next several months.

In American Samoa, previous El Niño events produced strong, prey-rich currents within known albacore fishing grounds, resulting in higher longline catch rates in these areas. El Niño also shifts the western Pacific warm pool and its associated tuna habitat eastward, resulting in an eastward shift in offshore fishing opportunities. However, the impact on local catch rates in Hawaiʻi and the Marianas remains less certain and depends on species, fishing method, and location.

Threats to Protected Species and Coastal Communities

The elevated hurricane activity associated with El Niño in the Central Pacific may affect the chain of operations for local fisheries, especially if major fishing ports are impacted. Protected species may also be impacted by changing food availability, feeding habitat, and nesting conditions. In Hawaiʻi, research by Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center staff links variation in young survival to ocean productivity and prey availability, indicating that changes in food supply could affect their condition and survival.

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Across the three areas, sea turtles may be affected by hotter nesting beaches or nest flooding. Excessive sand temperatures can reduce egg survival and produce more female hatchlings, while nest flooding can kill developing embryos. Changes in ocean conditions may also redistribute prey for seabirds, whales, and dolphins, potentially altering their feeding locations and reproductive success. Southern Resident killer whales swimming just off Seattle's shore serve as a visual reminder of the sensitive ecosystems at stake during this climatic shift.