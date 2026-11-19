Fired NOAA experts Rebecca and Mary Lindsey rebuilt climate.gov after mass layoffs. The project highlights the broader impact of federal science funding cuts.

The February sun was setting outside her family's West Virginia home when Rebecca Lindsey received news that she would be fired in 75 minutes. Lindsey, who had managed the federal government's climate.gov website since early 2025, had grown accustomed to the instability of her position. She spent nearly 15 years working as both a contractor and a civil servant at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. For months, rumors of mass layoffs circulated weekly, creating an atmosphere of constant uncertainty for her and her colleagues.

Mass Layoffs Cripple Federal Climate Data

At 3:45 p.m. on February 27, 2025, Lindsey and approximately 800 of her NOAA colleagues received a mass termination email. The notice stated that these employees no longer fit the agency's current needs, effectively ending their careers in federal service. This sudden action stripped the public of access to decades of critical climate data, educational tools, and extreme weather trackers hosted on the site.

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The situation worsened in June when the remaining climate.gov contractors were also let go. Mary Lindsey, the data visualization lead and Rebecca's sister, was among those terminated. Following their dismissals, the official website URL was redirected, completely hiding the platform from the public. This erasure occurred just one week after hundreds of demonstrators protested outside NOAA headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland, objecting to the massive workforce reduction.

Rebuilding climate.gov Through Crowdfunding

Determined to preserve the scientific mission, the Lindsey sisters decided to fight back against the termination. They partnered with another terminated NOAA employee to launch an independent effort to restore the website. With the aid of a $65,000 grant from the nonprofit Surge Climate Talent, they initiated a crowdfunding campaign to rebuild and update the platform. Their collective goal was to ensure that the public could once again access vital climate literacy resources.

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The resulting site, now known by a new identity, serves as a testament to their resilience. However, the team acknowledges that their current version is merely a patch rather than a complete fix. Rebecca Lindsey estimates that resuming 80 percent of the original site's functionality would require at least seven employees and $1.8 million in annual funding. The project represents a significant step forward but highlights the steep resources needed to maintain comprehensive federal science communication.

Wider Impact of Federal Science Funding Cuts

The rebuilding of climate.gov reflects a broader crisis affecting the entire U.S. scientific community. Since January 2025, the second Trump administration has frozen or rescinded billions of dollars in research funding. These cuts target critical areas such as climate change and vaccine hesitancy, while attempts are made to redirect funds toward priorities like artificial intelligence and quantum computing, often without congressional approval.

The administrative shifts have forced many scientists to create makeshift solutions for essential data. Researchers have rebuilt data dashboards, formed recommendation groups for childhood vaccines, and rehomed key reports on Arctic science. Some have even turned to social media to spread public health alerts. Christina Madison, a clinical pharmacist known as The Public Health Pharmacist, noted that the scale of destruction and breaking of norms was unforeseen by most professionals in the field.

Scientists Pivot to Private Funding Sources

In response to these challenges, researchers are increasingly seeking alternative funding streams to sustain their work. Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist at the University of Minnesota, suggested that this pause might allow the scientific community to reimagine how research is supported. He argued that the current situation provides an opportunity to critically evaluate and potentially improve the infrastructure of U.S. science.

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This trend is exemplified by Julien Martin, an ecologist at the University of Ottawa. When the National Science Foundation implemented sweeping grant cuts, Martin launched OnlyMarms, a project that uploaded marmot videos to OnlyFans. The viral effort generated $6,000 initially, leading to a cryptocurrency token that earned an additional $150,000. Direct donations, including a $300,000 anonymous gift, ultimately funded a Ph.D. student's entire degree. These examples illustrate the creative lengths scientists are taking to preserve knowledge amidst significant federal disinvestment.