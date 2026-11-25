As the unusually quiet season draws to a close, only one storm developed in the Atlantic to become a hurricane.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration seemingly declared the end of hurricane season about a week early on Tuesday as one of the strongest El Niño events on record helped create the unusually dormant time in the Atlantic.

In a post to X on Tuesday, NOAA said in part, "JUST IN: The 2026 #HurricaneSeason comes to an end. The Atlantic saw 10 named storms: 1 became a major hurricane. The Eastern Pacific season broke records due to #ElNino & ended w/ 20 named storms & 10 hurricanes of which 8 were major hurricanes.

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" “NOAA’s unparalleled forecasting skill and scientific expertise provided the early warnings needed to protect lives and property this hurricane season,” NOAA administrator Neil Jacobs said in a release on Tuesday. “This included accurately predicting this year’s very strong El Nino months in advance, which gave us the critical insight we needed to accurately forecast this season. ” As hurricane season officially ends November 30, NOAA's post caught the eye of some meteorologists online.

Florida Meteorologist Matt Devitt said on X, "NOAA’s social media director clearly will be on vacation for the rest of the month, they ended hurricane season a week early.

" Jeff Berardelli, WFLA Chief Meteorologist, said on X, "Guess the Atlantic Hurricane Season was so quiet NOAA employed the mercy rule, ending it a week early? Lol" Brooks Garner, FOX 35 Orlando Meteorologist, reacted saying, "If only El Niño would end a week early.

" NOAA Satellites similarly reflected on the 2026 season on X Tuesday, while highlighting El Niño's impact on the Atlantic Basin. "This year’s El Niño was among the strongest on record and played a key role in shaping the 2026 #hurricane season. The Pacific Ocean saw an exceptional amount of hurricane activity, while the Atlantic was relatively quiet.

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As hurricane season comes to a close, our new #EarthFromOrbit video takes a look back at the major tropical cyclones that occurred in 2026 across the Western Hemisphere, as well as the El Niño that greatly influenced their formation: http://bit.ly/4zKAKBR," the account said. Newsweek reached out to the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center via email for comment Tuesday night.

What To Know With 10 named storms this season, the number falls below the long-term average of 14, NOAA highlights.

"Typically, seven of those storms would become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes ," the agency said. This year, only one storm, Isaias, developed into a hurricane. Isaias, which formed on October 7, struck the Florida Panhandle as a Category 2 storm near the city of Destin. The system led to local storm surge, flooding and wind-related damage across the Southeast, the agency added.

It was the latest developing first hurricane of the season since the satellite era, which began in 1966. On the other hand, the Pacific saw a very active season. The eastern Pacific produced 20 named storms, well over the average 15, per NOAA. Out of the 10 hurricanes, eight became major storms.

"Polo became the most intense hurricane of the season and had the second-lowest observed pressure in the eastern Pacific basin on record, behind Hurricane Patricia in 2015," NOAA said. Overall, the eastern and central Pacific experienced their most active hurricane season on record, the agency said, based off the Accumulated Cyclone Energy. As the hurricane season draws to a close, Thanksgiving travel could be impacted by El Niño as King Tides raise a flooding threat on the West Coast.

Berardelli also highlighted the back-to-back storms Florida has been hit with due in part to El Niño. On X Friday, he said, "All Aboard The EL NINO EXPRESS!! It’s storm after storm after storm over the next 10 days… and another right after that. 4 storms in 2 weeks across #Florida, the Deep South, Gulf Coast and up the Eastern Seaboard courtesy of a Subtropical Jet on Steroids!

This is the strongest #elnino in at least 150 years, and it’s certainly living up to it. Florida keep your umbrellas and patience handy. Not every storm will cause flooding, some will be general #rain makers, others severe weather.

" The Sunshine State has experienced devastating flooding recently, prompting Governor Ron DeSantis to place over 20 counties under a state of emergency. How El Niño Impacts Hurricane Season El Niño develops in the Pacific but can influence weather patterns across the globe and the Atlantic hurricane season. It typically increases wind shear—abrupt changes in speed and direction—that can make it harder for tropical systems to form and strengthen.

Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Edward T. CumminsThe National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration seemingly declared the end of hurricane season about a week early on Tuesday as one of the strongest El Niño events on record helped create the unusually dormant time in the Atlantic.

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“NOAA’s unparalleled forecasting skill and scientific expertise provided the early warnings needed to protect lives and property this hurricane season,” NOAA administrator Neil Jacobs. “This included accurately predicting this year’s very strong El Nino months in advance, which gave us the critical insight we needed to accurately forecast this season. ”Florida Meteorologist Matt Devitt said on X,"NOAA’s social media director clearly will be on vacation for the rest of the month, they ended hurricane season a week early.

" Jeff Berardelli, WFLA Chief Meteorologist, said on X,"Guess the Atlantic Hurricane Season was so quiet NOAA employed the mercy rule, ending it a week early? Lol" Brooks Garner, FOX 35 Orlando Meteorologist, reacted saying,"If only El Niño would end a week early.

" NOAA Satellites similarly reflected on the 2026 season on X Tuesday, while highlighting El Niño's impact on the Atlantic Basin. #hurricane season. The Pacific Ocean saw an exceptional amount of hurricane activity, while the Atlantic was relatively quiet.

As hurricane season comes to a close, our newvideo takes a look back at the major tropical cyclones that occurred in 2026 across the Western Hemisphere, as well as the El Niño that greatly influenced their formation:With 10 named storms this season, the number falls below the long-term average of 14, NOAA highlights.

"Typically, seven of those storms would become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes ," the agency said. This year, only one storm, Isaias, developed into a hurricane. Isaias, which formed on October 7, struck the Florida Panhandle as a Category 2 storm near the city of Destin. The system led to local storm surge, flooding and wind-related damage across the Southeast, the agency added.

It was the latest developing first hurricane of the season since the satellite era, which began in 1966. On the other hand, the Pacific saw a very active season. The eastern Pacific produced 20 named storms, well over the average 15, per NOAA. Out of the 10 hurricanes, eight became major storms.

"Polo became the most intense hurricane of the season and had the second-lowest observed pressure in the eastern Pacific basin on record, behind Hurricane Patricia in 2015," NOAA said. Overall, the eastern and central Pacific experienced their most active hurricane season on record, the agency said, based off the Accumulated Cyclone Energy. Berardelli also highlighted the back-to-back storms Florida has been hit with due in part to El Niño. On X Friday, he said,"All Aboard The EL NINO EXPRESS!!

It’s storm after storm after storm over the next 10 days… and another right after that. 4 storms in 2 weeks across, the Deep South, Gulf Coast and up the Eastern Seaboard courtesy of a Subtropical Jet on Steroids! This is the strongestin at least 150 years, and it’s certainly living up to it. Florida keep your umbrellas and patience handy. Not every storm will cause flooding, some will be general.

It typically increases wind shear—abrupt changes in speed and direction—that can make it harder for tropical systems to form and strengthen.