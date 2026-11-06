NOAA And AccuWeather Predict Warm Thanksgiving Across Northern U.S.

Meteorologists forecast warmer-than-average temperatures for the northern United States this Thanksgiving. A polar vortex disruption introduces uncertainty for southern regions.

Major meteorological organizations are signaling a distinct shift in weather patterns for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and AccuWeather both project warmer-than-normal conditions across much of the northern United States. This trend contrasts with potential rainfall affecting parts of the southern states.

Early Forecasts Point To Regional Differences

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration currently favors above-normal temperatures across the northern half of the country. This includes specific expectations for California to experience similar warmth. The agency highlights that these conditions align with the ongoing very strong El Nino phenomenon.

Also read NY winter forecast 2026-27: What NOAA predicts for snow, temperatures

AccuWeather supports the outlook for dry and warm weather in the northern U.S. during the week leading up to the holiday. However, the organization also predicts some rain in the South. Additionally, AccuWeather expects snow at higher elevations in the western regions of the country.

The Old Farmer's Almanac released its long-range forecast last week. The prediction ranges from mild temperatures in the Northeast to snow in the Upper Midwest. These differing initial outlooks provide a complex picture for consumers and travelers planning their routes.

Advertisement

Polar Vortex Disruption Adds Uncertainty

Forecasters emphasize that uncertainty remains considerably higher across the South and Southeast. NOAA meteorologist Laura Ciasto stated that numerical models have not yet converged on a clear signal for these regions. This lack of consensus means the weather outlook could change significantly before the holiday arrives.

A potential disruption to the polar vortex introduces a major wildcard into the seasonal forecast. The Climate Prediction Center notes that potential Sudden Stratospheric Warming activity is influencing the outlook. Such events can disrupt the polar vortex and bring Arctic air into the eastern and southeastern United States.

The National Weather Service does not issue specific snowfall forecasts three to four weeks in advance. FOX Weather approached the question probabilistically. They noted that while El Nino generally does not favor widespread Thanksgiving snow, the polar vortex introduces significant uncertainty.

Travel Impacts And Future Outlook

Holiday weather can have major impacts on road and air travel across the nation. Last year, the AAA predicted a record 81.1 million Americans would travel at least 50 miles from home. The festive period remains one of the busiest travel dates in the United States.

Advertisement

Currently, these outlooks do not amount to a precise Thanksgiving Day forecast. At nearly three weeks out, forecasters can identify broader temperature and precipitation patterns. Specific conditions in individual cities will become clearer closer to November 26.

More detailed forecasts will be available as the date approaches. The Climate Prediction Center issues 6-to-10-day and 8-to-14-day outlooks for temperature and precipitation. Shorter-range local forecasts are provided by NWS offices. Travelers should monitor these updates for the most accurate information.