A new cross-party group led by Sir Bernard Jenkin and Graham Stringer opposes Andy Burnham's Brexit reset, warning of economic harm and loss of sovereignty.

A new cross-party political initiative known as No2EU is set to launch in the coming days with a clear and urgent mandate: to obstruct Prime Minister Andy Burnham from attempting to reverse the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union. This coalition includes Members of Parliament and Peers from the Labour Party, the Conservative Party, and other political groups who have united to prevent any legislative or diplomatic moves that would effectively take Britain back into the EU. The group aims to block any attempt by the Prime Minister to overturn the Leave vote that occurred in the 2016 EU referendum, arguing that such a move would undermine democratic mandates.

Core Mechanisms of the Brexit Reset Deal

The primary target of the No2EU campaign is the recently signed Brexit reset deal, which Mr Burnham finalized after meeting with EU leaders in Brussels earlier this month. The agreement includes specific provisions on food and agriculture exports, emissions trading, and a youth experience scheme. Critics within the campaign argue that these agreements align the UK too closely with the EU, particularly regarding sanitary and phytosanitary goods such as food and plants, from 2028 onwards. They claim this treaty will limit the freedom of UK experts on food innovation and productivity while banning widely used pesticides and herbicides, thereby restricting national regulatory independence.

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Furthermore, the No2EU group warns that linking UK emissions trading systems to their EU counterparts will inevitably drive up costs for both consumers and UK businesses. The campaign also criticizes the youth experience scheme, which allows some 100,000 EU nationals aged 31 or under to come to the UK every year for travel, work, or study. They argue that this provision cuts the chances of finding a job for the UK's nearly one million jobless youths aged 16 to 24, creating an unfair competitive disadvantage for domestic workers. The group intends to expose these flaws in the deal and fight any legislation in Parliament that brings the agreement into force.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Opposition

No2EU is being chaired by Senior Tory MP Sir Bernard Jenkin and veteran Labour MP Graham Stringer, with backing from Labour peer Lord Maurice Glasman. Lord Glasman, who founded the Blue Labour movement, has publicly called on the Prime Minister to scrap the Brexit reset deal, questioning why he would want to latch Britain to what he describes as a sinking ship. He emphasizes that there are very strong Left-wing reasons for not joining the EU, citing the fundamental importance of parliamentary sovereignty. Lord Glasman points to the political shift in countries like Germany with the AfD and France with Marine Le Pen as evidence of the EU's dark trajectory.

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Lord Maurice Glasman further argues that the EU wants to integrate national economies into one single market, which means that the UK cannot pursue an independent industrial strategy. He asserts that surrendering control over national economic strategy prevents the country from transforming its economy to be more pro-worker. He notes that within the Labour movement, the unions are very sceptical of the reset deal, and there are a number of MPs who share this sentiment. Sir Bernard Jenkin added in the House of Commons last week that it would be unthinkable for the UK to rejoin the EU without a referendum, highlighting the democratic deficit in the Prime Minister's approach.

Mr Burnham has previously suggested that beyond his reset deal, the UK could yet rejoin the EU's customs union or single market, or even go all the way in returning as a member state. However, Sir Bernard Jenkin stated that the PM's reset deal gives back control over the UK to Brussels and that rejoining would completely destroy family budgets. He emphasized that nobody wants to go through the Brexit dramas all over again, yet the PM is now suggesting he might hold another referendum to rejoin the EU, aiming to overturn the 2016 vote of 17.4 million people to leave the EU, which Mr Burnham had previously said he would respect.

Real-World Impact and Future Legislative Steps

The Prime Minister is expected to set out different options for a new long-term relationship with the EU alongside his ten-year plan for the country, which he will reveal next month. This upcoming announcement is likely to intensify the political battle, as No2EU prepares to oppose him every step of the way in Parliament and the country. Sir Bernard Jenkin confirmed that Parliament will be at the centre of the debate in the years ahead, with the group actively engaging in legislative fights to stop the implementation of the reset deal. The campaign's efforts will focus on ensuring that any move towards closer integration or remembership faces robust parliamentary scrutiny and public opposition.

The No2EU campaign represents a significant challenge to Mr Burnham's Brexit strategy, bringing together traditionally opposing political forces under a shared concern for national sovereignty and economic stability. By highlighting the potential negative impacts on food innovation, youth employment, and household costs, the group aims to sway public opinion and pressure MPs across the aisle. As the Prime Minister moves closer to revealing his ten-year plan, the political landscape will be dominated by this contest between the government's vision for a reset relationship and the cross-party alliance determined to maintain the distance from Brussels established by the 2016 referendum results.