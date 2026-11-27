Put down the green juice and have a normal breakfast this Black Friday.

After clearing through a turkey feast and emerging from the sweet potato pie-induced haze, it might be tempting to force your body into a “reset”.

For many, the day after Thanksgiving will be laden with cranberry sauce-coated guilt, made worse by terse silences with relatives who shared colorful quips on politics over the dinner table. But experts say that restricting yourself on Black Friday—right after indulging—may do more harm than good. The swing from devouring a festive spread with all the fixings to a green juice and salad can confuse your body—and make another day of eating beyond your appetite more likely.

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“Restricting food intake the following day can actually leave us feeling increasingly hungry, tired and less satisfied, which may make us more likely to experience cravings or eat more later on,” nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert told Newsweek. “Our bodies need a regular supply of energy to function properly, and going for long periods without eating can influence our hunger and fullness signals.