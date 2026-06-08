No watch party outside MSG for Knicks Game 3 on Monday night

There will officially be no outdoor watch party for fans to cheer on the Knicks as they bring the NBA Finals home with a 2-0 lead over the San Antonio Spurs.

There will officially be no outdoor watch party for fans to cheer on the Knicks as they bring the NBA Finals home with a 2-0 lead over the San Antonio Spurs.

According to a statement released by the NYPD, the decision to clear the plaza outside Madison Square Garden was made in coordination with the U.S. Secret Service.

It comes as President Donald Trump is expected to attend Game 3 at MSG on Monday and follows more than a dozen arrests made during a chaotic watch party outside MSG on Friday. Knicks fans hoping to catch Monday night's Game 3 action outside Madison Square Garden will need to adjust their plans.

According to a statement released by the NYPD, the decision to clear the plaza outside Madison Square Garden was made in coordination with the U.S. Secret Service.

It comes as President Donald Trump is expected to attend Game 3 at MSG on Monday and follows more than a dozen arrests made during a chaotic watch party outside MSG on Friday.that the permit for the watch party was denied "by the City's permitting office in consultation with the NYPD.

" "However," the spokesperson added, "The White House will confirm that this is not about the president. We understand NYPD Commissioner Tisch is planning additional street closures around Madison Square Garden.

" An NYPD spokesperson said in a statement provided to FOX 5 NY that watch parties at Madison Square Garden are expected to resume for Game 4. Matt McCool, special agent in charge of the New York Field Office of the Secret Service, said in a statement that he "understands the excitement surrounding this moment as well as anyone" and that, "as a former high school basketball coach and college basketball player," he appreciates the significance of the occasion.

"This is a historic run, and it's great to see the energy and pride Knicks fans are bringing to New York City," he said. "At the same time, our responsibility is to ensure the highest level of public safety. " "We understand some fans will be disappointed by this decision," he added.

"However, there will be many opportunities to watch and celebrate throughout the city, including at bars, restaurants and organized watch parties. This restriction applies only to the area immediately surrounding Madison Square Garden.

"City officials have confirmed to FOX 5 that New Yorkers will be able to attend alternative watch parties in Central Park and at the Brooklyn Bowl. "Our administration is proud to support these events and create opportunities for fans across the city to be part of this incredible Finals run," a spokesperson stated. Madison Square Garden and the Secret Service are tightening security for NBA Finals Game 3 as President Trump plans to attend.

The decision also comes following a Knicks watch party outside MSG that led to several arrests. Madison Square Garden and the United States Secret Service have already implemented a sweeping security overhaul for Game 3 after a chaotic Knicks watch party outside the arena resulted in more than a dozen arrests. The heightened protocols, including a strict "no-bag" policy, limited personal items, TSA-style screenings and no storage for prohibited items, were announced by the Knicks on Saturday.

Information in this article was provided by the NYPD, the U.S. Secret Service, Madison Square Garden officials and the Knicks.





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