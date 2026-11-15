No Sleep-Walking for UW in Another Tough Road Win

Twenty-four hours after getting turned away at the airport, the University of Washington football team on Saturday found itself in another ground stop. For the

Twenty-four hours after getting turned away at the airport, the University of Washington football team on Saturday found itself in another ground stop. At Michigan State, they failed to connect on the deep pass -- and it was there.

Twice quarterback Demond Williams Jr. wound up and overshot wide-open and fully-extended wide receivers who got a hand on each throw but couldn't pull them in. This was just a temporary delay once more. As it did with its delayed chartered jet, the UW was able to reach its final destination and check in.

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On a third long-distance attempt, Williams found Chris Lawson behind two defenders for a 58-yard touchdown strike and a play that seemed to wake up the road-weary Huskies and get them moving toward a 21-14 victory at Spartans Stadium. Jayden Limar supplied the game-winning score with a 1-yard plunge with 2:24 remaining, Lawson ended up with a pair of TD catches and the UW won its third consecutive conference road game to became bowl eligible.

"I was just doing my job," Lawson told the Big Ten Network. "When you're doing your job, the ball is going to find you. " After arriving in East Lansing at the ungodly hour of 3 a.m. because of the nationwide air travel shutdown, the Huskies needed some time to rub their eyes, have only limited sleep and get their bearings.

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Trailing 7-0, the Huskies opened their second possession by sending one in the direction of Lawson, who was all by himself behind the secondary at the Michigan State 35. He got a hand on the football but couldn't secure it. Michigan State wide receiver Bryson Williams stretches out for a 26-yard reception behind Washington cornerback Jeron Jones.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Four plays later, Williams spotted Dezmen Roebuck all alone at the Spartans 10 but again sent the football just out of reach of his uncovered receiver, who could touch it but couldn't pull it in. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. With good pocket protection, Williams waited on Lawson to get behind two Michigan State defenders and then put the ball in his hands at the goal line, good for a 14-7 lead with10:28 left in the second quarter. Lawson finished with 5 catches for 124 yards and his two scores, his third time over 100 yards in a game.

Enjoying his second-best passing outing of the season, Williams completed 22 of 33 throws for 288 yards and the 2 TDs to Lawson, with his yardage total surpassed only by his 373 against Eastern Washington. Coming off a big win over rival Michigan, the Spartans had their own issues in this one -- primarily keeping their quarterbacks healthy and on the field. Early in the fourth quarter, they briefly were forced to use their third-team signal-caller.

Huskies tight end Decker DeGraaf stiff arms Michigan State's Michael Richard after a second-quarter catch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Michigan State lost starter Allesio Milivojevic to a hand injury after just a quarter and a half. On a keeper, Milivojevic ran to his right and took a fierce hit from Husky linebacker Jacob Manu and didn't get up right away. He left the field gingerly holding his left hand and did not play again.

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Spartans back-up quarterback Cam Fancher came in and directed his team to a tying touchdown at 14-14 on a 2-yard pass to Bryson Williams with 1:56 left in the opening half. However, Fancher made a poor choice in the third quarter by getting wrapped up around the legs by Husky freshman edge rusher Ramzak Fruean and trying to toss the ball away with his left hand, not his normal throwing hand.

Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. stares down the Michigan State defense. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectFancher came off the field limping on that play and had to give way to freshman Kayd Coffman for a 3-and-out series before returning. As they did at Nebraska, the Huskies kept things in doubt until the end when they put together an eight-play, 78-yard drive that ended with Limar plunging into the end zone.

The game ended with Xe'ree Alexander putting a hit on Michigan State tight end Carson Gulker to cause a fumble that was recovered by freshman defensive tackle Derek Colman-Brusa. Then it was time for the Huskies to go get nap on that charter headed West before turning their attention to defending national champion Indiana, which visits Montlake next Saturday.

Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.