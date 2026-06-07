No phones allowed for Phoebe Bridgers concert in Seattle this fall

'Motion Sickness' singer Phoebe Bridgers is bringing a phone-free concert to Seattle this fall as part of 'The Lost Tour.' Tickets go on sale this Tuesday and Friday.

The show will be a phone-free experience. Attendees will put their devices into their designated . This will allow people to have possession of their phones, but not be able to use them in order to heighten the concert experience.

The "Scott Street" and "Motion Sickness" singer will take the stage at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on October 23, 2026. Keep reading for ticket and venue information. HALIFAX, ENGLAND - AUGUST 22: Phoebe Bridgers of boygenius performs at The Piece Hall on August 22, 2023 in Halifax, England. The first official artist presale will kick off this upcoming week, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9.

After that, the general sale begins on the following Friday, at 10 a.m. on June 12. The venue allows concertgoers to bring one bag that is no larger than 14 inches on each side and six inches in depth. Guests are allowed to bring reusable water bottles that are no larger than 32 ounces. Glass bottles, however, are prohibited.

All bottles must be empty upon arrival, there are fill stations inside the venue. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: Phoebe Bridgers performs at Forest Hills Stadium on June 16, 2022 in New York City.





fox13seattle / 🏆 328. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Music Concerts News Us Wa King County Seattle Lifestyle Things To Do

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Phoebe Bridgers' Madison Square Garden Return Was UnforgettablePhoebe Bridgers played seven new songs at New York's Madison Square Garden. See the setlist and read our review of an incredible night

Read more »

Phoebe Bridgers Is Going On Tour, No-Phones AllowedPhoebe Bridgers is bringing her no-phones-allowed shows on tour this fall. Here's all the information fans will need.

Read more »

Phones banned on Phoebe Bridgers' tour, including her Halloween shows at Intuit DomePhoebe Bridgers will set out on the international Lost Tour in September, with two dates over Halloween weekend at Inglewood's Intuit Dome.

Read more »

Last night, Phoebe Bridgers' living room was a basketball arenaPaste Magazine is your source for the best music, movies, TV, comedy, videogames, books, comics, craft beer, politics and more. Discover your favorite albums and films.

Read more »