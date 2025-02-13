No One Wins $142 Million Powerball Jackpot

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no one matched all six numbers in Monday's drawing. A second-prize ticket was sold in Wisconsin, while the next drawing is scheduled for Wednesday.

No one across the country hit Monday's $142 million Powerball jackpot. The winning numbers were: 21, 32, 36, 45 and 49. The Powerball drawn was 18 with a Power Play of 2x. A second-prize ticket matching five numbers but not the Powerball was sold in Wisconsin. The odds of hitting the Powerball jackpot are 292,201,388 to 1. A player who buys a $2 ticket has about a 1 in 11,688,053 chance to match five numbers but not the Powerball and win at least $1 million.

The odds of winning a third prize of at least $50,000 are 913,129 to 1. Powerball drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is worth an estimated $129 million with a cash option of $58.6 million.





