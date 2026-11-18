From festival lineup announcements and surprise sets to her first-ever Grammy nomination, Underscores is having an incredible week.

Just when you think things will begin to wind down for Thanksgiving, that’s when everything starts to pick up. We’re eight days out from the turkey-based holiday, and the pop-culture news cycle couldn’t be busier:, James Bond casting — it’s no wonder why the power grid keeps crashing.

And yet, there’s one person whose name keeps surfacing amidst the chaos: On Nov. 18, the highly anticipated lineup for Glastonbury 2027 dropped after the festival took a year off for land regeneration. Toplining the festival are returning acts. If you draw your attention to the bottom of the alphabetical poster, however, you’ll see Underscores’ name smack dab in the middle of the second-to-last row.

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Not too shabby, especially when you consider the lineup comes just one week after the electropop producer was confirmed to be playing Coachella 2027. (This morning she was also revealed as one of the additional performers at next year’s In the hours leading up to the Glasto announcement, Underscores was fittingly hosting a pop-up DJ set in London. The location was kept under wraps, but thanks to the, which she secured on Monday.

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The nod came in the category of Best Dance/Electronic Recording for her song “Music,” making her the first openly transgender woman nominated in the category’s history. She’s also the only artist listed on the song’s production and songwriting credits, which is a double gag. Underscores reacted to the news on X in the most appropriate manner possible: with a simple “HUHHHHHHHH,” followed by “I feel crasy my life is crasy. ”