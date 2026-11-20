It’s been more than a month since Teddy “TJ” Weaver Jr. was killed on Highway 43 near Red Fox Road. Investigators say a Newman’s ambulance hit his bike.

MOUNT VERNON, Ala. - It’s been more than a month since Teddy “TJ” Weaver Jr. was killed on Highway 43 near Red Fox Road.

Investigators say a Newman’s ambulance hit his bike. Father says he got a call about the crash His father, Teddy Weaver Sr., says TJ told him on Oct. 5 that he was going for a ride. Weaver tells me he asked TJ to call when he arrived. Not long after that, Weaver got a phone call, but it wasn’t from TJ.

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“I had got a call from a family member of mine, and it was a group of individuals that were coming together and attempting to revive,” Weaver Sr. said. What the crash report says The crash happened just before 8:30 that night. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s crash report says TJ was improperly riding in the road’s left lane.

ALEA says the ambulance was carrying a patient between hospitals, without lights or sirens, and the driver turned off his GPS moments before impact. But the trooper who investigated says that did not cause the crash. ALEA says the dark road left the driver too little time to react. Family remembers TJ Weaver says his family is part of the MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians in south Alabama.

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He says TJ had a warrior spirit and always gave back to his community, inspiring young and old.

“It was the greatest privilege to feel that impact. He went on to a better place because of the life that he led. He led with this spirit. He walked in this spirit,” Weaver said.

Just weeks after TJ’s death, a Georgia nonprofit called “Bike Friendly Atlanta” placed a “ghost bike” at the crash site in TJ’s honor. Weaver says the gesture shows how TJ’s drive, passion and love will keep touching those around him.

“He was just such a jovial personality. No one forgets him. No one forgets him. If they encountered him or if they spoke to him anywhere, he was the bright light in your life,” Weaver said.

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Funeral and response from Newman’s TJ was laid to rest on Oct. 9. His family says they’re thankful for those who have reached out and offered their condolences. We previously reached out to Newman’s about the crash, and they told us they had no comment.