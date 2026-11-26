ABC cancels regular programming for 9-1-1 and Nashville on November 26, 2026, replacing them with a Mary Poppins rerun. Find out when Season 10 returns.

ABC has cancelled its regular Thursday night programming for November 26, 2026, opting to skip the typical broadcasts of 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Nashville. Instead of delivering new emergency dramas to its audience, the network is airing the 1964 classic film Mary Poppins. This decision aligns with the Thanksgiving holiday, ensuring families can gather without the interruption of new serialized content.

Network Scheduling for Thanksgiving Holiday

ABC has decided to take the entire Thursday night slot off regular programming to accommodate the Thanksgiving holiday on November 26, 2026. The network prioritizes family viewing time, recognizing that many households are gathering to celebrate this major American holiday. This strategic pause prevents potential viewer backlash, recalling a previous incident where The CW aired Supernatural during Thanksgiving, resulting in significantly lower viewership and social media complaints from audiences.

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The absence of new episodes is particularly noticeable for fans of the 9-1-1 franchise, which has dominated Thursday nights for ABC. The network made the specific choice not to air any reruns of its existing shows. This move was designed to avoid distracting families, especially younger children who may be staying up later than usual to participate in holiday festivities with their relatives.

While many viewers may choose to watch the Chiefs-Bills National Football League game, ABC provides an alternative for those who do not wish to watch the NFL. The network is screening the 1964 film Mary Poppins, which stars Julie Andrews as the iconic strict but fair nanny. This film helped create a more harmonious home for the Banks family and remains a perfect choice for multi-generational viewing, regardless of whether the audience is watching for the first time or revisiting a familiar favorite.

9-1-1 Season 10 Impact of Bobby Nash Death

9-1-1 is currently in its tenth season, marking a significant and potentially do-or-die turning point for the long-running series. The show's creators are facing the consequences of killing off Bobby Nash, a decision that is central to the current narrative arc. David Boreanaz is set to star in NBC's The Rockford Files revival in January, but his absence from 9-1-1 is being felt strongly by the audience.

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The 118 family drama is currently struggling to maintain its previous momentum without Peter Krause leading the series as the station commander. Fans are concerned that the core group of first responders may not be enough to carry the show without the foundational character of Bobby Nash. The writing team is now tasked with proving that the franchise can survive this major character departure while maintaining the high-stakes emergency drama that made it a hit.

The upcoming episodes will likely continue to explore the emotional fallout and structural changes within the firehouse. The narrative focus has shifted significantly from the earlier seasons, requiring new dynamics among the remaining firefighters, paramedics, and dispatchers. The pressure is on to retain the loyal fanbase that has supported the franchise since its inception in 2018.

Nashville Serial Killer Arc and Health Crisis

9-1-1: Nashville is in its second season, having quickly shaken off the formulaic approach of its first season. The show has successfully introduced a new serialized arc involving the serial killer known as The Pharaoh. This narrative thread has added a layer of psychological thriller elements to the standard emergency response format, proving that new life can be injected into the broader 9-1-1 franchise.

The primary concern for fans of the main Los Angeles series is the health of Athena Grant. She collapsed at the end of the fall finale, presenting a sudden medical crisis that caught the audience off guard. Unlike Hen during the ninth season of 9-1-1, Athena had no prior signs of health problems, making this event appear even more shocking and urgent for the characters and viewers.

Theories about Athena's condition are currently circulating among fans. Some speculate that her collapse is linked to the aftermath of being stuck underground during a recent volcanic event. Others suggest it could be a hidden, pre-existing health concern that was previously undiagnosed. The promotional material for the seventh episode of the tenth season shares no specific details about her prognosis, leaving the audience in suspense.

Upcoming Emergency Scenarios and Release Dates

Both 9-1-1 season ten and 9-1-1: Nashville season two are now on their winter breaks. ABC is taking a break from its Thursday shows before Thanksgiving, which is a standard industry practice, although it is disappointing for eager viewers. The good news is that the wait for new episodes will not be as long as in previous years. The network has set a specific winter return date to minimize the gap between seasons.

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Both shows are scheduled to return on Thursday, January 7, 2027. This date marks the end of the winter hiatus and the resumption of regular broadcasting for the 9-1-1 franchise. The earlier return date is appreciated by fans, especially considering the cliffhanger endings that left multiple storylines unresolved and characters in precarious situations.

The upcoming seventh episode of 9-1-1 season ten will feature the 118 responding to a multi-car accident in Los Angeles. This is a routine emergency for the station, but the incident will require intense medical attention for at least one victim. The episode will also involve a pilot suffering a medical emergency while in the air.

With nobody else available to take over flying, the crew must hope that there is a way to land the helicopter safely. The 118 will face a complex rescue operation where they risk becoming victims in the middle of their own save. This high-stakes scenario will test their skills and endurance as they attempt to resolve the crisis on the ground and in the air simultaneously.

Streaming Options for Disappointed Viewers

For viewers who want to watch episodes of 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Nashville immediately, Hulu is the primary streaming platform. All episodes of the two shows are available to stream on this service, allowing fans to catch up on previous seasons or rewatch recent installments. This option provides flexibility for those who do not want to wait for the January return.

Streaming users can rewatch older installments before the decision to kill off Bobby Nash, or they can enjoy the newer series as they unfold. Viewers can also revisit 9-1-1: Lone Star, which offers a different perspective on the franchise's emergency response protocols. This comprehensive library ensures that the audience remains engaged with the brand even during broadcast pauses.

The availability of all episodes on Hulu allows for a deeper exploration of character development and emergency scenarios. Fans can analyze the medical mysteries and relationship dramas that define the series. This accessibility helps maintain the show's relevance and keeps the community active online, discussing theories and reviewing past performances while waiting for new content.