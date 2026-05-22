No More Delays for Grand Theft Auto VI, Says Take-Two CEO

The highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto VI has been met with no more delays, according to Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick. The game is set to launch on November 19, and fans are eagerly awaiting the third trailer for a better idea of what to expect.

The upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto VI is probably the most highly anticipated of any video game in history, with millions of players on standby waiting to see what Rockstar has been working on.

That tension has probably only been heightened by the fact that the game has been publicly delayed twice, though it may even have been held back three times, if recent revelations are to be believed. That said, our current release date has been locked in for a while now, and we're actually closer to the game being in our hands than it has ever been before.

Unfortunately, we did have one more hurdle to overcome before we could all join hands and skip to the finish line, and that obstacle has finally been met in earnest. As first reported by Polygon, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick shared a statement as part of the company's earnings call, in which he confirmed that, finally, there will be no more delays to GTA VI's release. Our Fiscal 2026 performance was exceptional and exceeded our initial expectations at every label.

We believe Fiscal 2027 will establish new record levels of operating performance driven by the Nov. 19 launch of Grand Theft Auto 6, along with strong execution across our portfolio. We expect to sustain this higher level of scale, generate strong cash flows, and deliver long-term shareholder value as we release our robust development pipeline, continue to optimize our live services and capitalize on new business opportunities.

This is obviously very good news, and it should mean that we are now free and clear to look forward to the November launch without much in the way of trepidation. There is a world where they push the game by a week, or something similar, as we have seen with previous releases, but the days of big six month delays should be firmly behind us.

Now, we just have to sit tight and wait for the third trailer for the game to drop, which should give us a much better idea of what it's going to be like to play, as well as perhaps a little more on the game's Bonnie and Clyde-esque narrative. GTA VI is officially set to launch on November 19, and Rockstar sticking to those proverbial guns should leave us in a very fun position for the holiday period.

Then, heading into the new year, the multiplayer modes should follow, and that'll leave us in good shape for years to come





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