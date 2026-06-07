No Knicks watch party outside MSG for Game 3 of NBA Finals, NYPD confirms

There will be no watch party for Knicks fans outside Madison Square Garden while President Trump attends Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

There will not be a watch party for Knicks fans outside Madison Square Garden on Monday when New York hosts its first NBA Finals game in 27 years. between the Knicks and Spurs, the NYPD said the decision to not permit a watch party was made in coordination with the Secret Service.

"The permit for the Plaza33 Game 3 watch party was denied by the City's permitting office in consultation with the NYPD. However, the White House will confirm that this is not about the President. We understand NYPD Commissioner Tisch is planning additional street closures around Madison Square Garden," MSG said in a statement. Police said there would be watch parties at other locations.

So far, outside Wollman Rink in Central Park and the Brooklyn Bowl have been confirmed as two of the locations. The heightened security measures will also include a ban on all bags. No vehicles or pedestrians will be allowed in a perimeter around the arena, A 29-year-old woman from Queens allegedly punched an police officer and bit another after she jumped a barrier to a restricted zone, the NYPD said.

Others climbed light poles, food carts and subway entrances after watching the Knicks win, police said. The Knicks lead the Spurs 2-0 in the series and are two wins away from their first NBA championship since 1973.





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