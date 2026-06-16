No Kings shooting victim remembered on somber 1-year anniversary

One year after a Salt Lake City father, husband and fashion designer was fatally shot during a downtown No Kings protest, friends and community leaders remember his legacy.

It's been a year since Afa Ah Loo was fatally shot at a No Kings protest in June 2025. SALT LAKE CITY — One year after a Salt Lake City father, husband and fashion designer was fatally shot during a downtown protest, friends and community leaders said his legacy continues to shape conversations about gun safety and inspire young artists.

Ah Loo, a recent U.S. citizen, was an innocent bystander when shots were fired, sending crowds scrambling for safety.in Ah Loo's death. Investigators said Alder fired his weapon after seeing another protester carrying an AR-15-style rifle. One of Alder's shots struck Ah Loo. Mauga said the impact of Ah Loo's death extends beyond those who knew him personally.

"There are many people who were impacted, whether they knew him or not," she said. "We saw in real time that we don't have all the safety measures in place. ""When we're having these conversations, and we talk about what the future could look like for gun safety, we're always going to remember Afa's name until that happens," Mauga said. Another friend and business partner, Ben Powell, said he's channeling his grief into preserving Ah Loo's legacy.

The two co-founded the Creative Pacific Foundation, an organization focused on uplifting Pacific Islander artists.

"He's a designer, and I am actually a hairdresser," Powell said. "He and I worked in the capacity of really bringing light to the space of what we both do in our Pacific Island community, which, sometimes, we don't see people who look like us. " Powell continues to run the foundation and said he has received messages from young creatives inspired by Ah Loo's story.

"He came from the islands directly, was not raised in America, lived here for 10 years and shot to where he was on 'Project Runway' and created a business model and formed a foundation that we're running, and was just so present," Powell said. "He was also one of those people that you never would have thought, 'You're a designer? ' He always kept himself very modest and humble.

" Ah Loo, who was Samoan, remained deeply connected to his roots while building his career in the United States, friends said. "He truly cared about others and brought humanity to advocacy," Mauga said. "That's something we're missing in today's political world. " A memorial event honoring Ah Loo's life is scheduled for Saturday, June 20, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Manny's Neighborhood Bar in Salt Lake City, a venue where friends said he enjoyed singing karaoke.

Proceeds from tickets will support a scholarship fund for young artists pursuing trade school careers. The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written. Some of the skydivers killed in Missouri plane crash were experienced jumpersShelby is a KSL reporter and a proud graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.

Shelby was born and raised in Los Angeles, California and spent three years reporting at Kentucky's WKYT before coming to Utah. Man convicted of previous terroristic threat now arrested for alleged mass shooting threat





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