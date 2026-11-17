Joan Baez and Jesse Welles receive a Grammy nomination in the Best American Roots Performance category for their politically charged protest song No Kings.

The protest anthem " No Kings," created by Jesse Welles and featuring legendary folk icon Joan Baez, was officially revealed as a nominee for a prestigious Grammy Award on Monday. This recognition places the politically charged track into contention for the Best American Roots Performance category, highlighting the enduring power of music as a vehicle for political commentary and social mobilization in the current cultural landscape.

Grammy Nomination For Protest Anthem

The announcement confirms that the collaborative effort between Welles and Baez has secured a spot among the year's most significant musical achievements in the roots genre. The nomination underscores the growing intersection between traditional American folk traditions and modern political activism, drawing widespread attention to the themes of resistance and civic duty embedded within the song's lyrics and composition.

Also read Oklahoma City Thunder Face Sacramento Kings Amid Injury Woes

Baez Returns To Studio For Political Commentary

Joan Baez, the renowned folk singer, stated that the return of Donald Trump to the White House for a second term served as the primary catalyst for her decision to return to the recording studio. This political shift motivated Baez to re-engage with protest music, leading to the creation of "No Kings" as a direct artistic response to the changing political climate and the renewed energy within the left-wing activist community.

The collaboration with Jesse Welles resulted in a 2025 folk song that features explicit anti-monarchical and anti-authoritarian messaging. The lyrics prominently declare, "No lies, no bullets. No bombs and no need for kings. No kings," reflecting the core ideology of the movement that inspired the track and resonating with listeners who oppose concentrated political power.

Advertisement

No Kings Movement And Voter Engagement

The "No Kings" organization, which serves as the namesake for the song, explicitly aims to encourage eligible voters to cast their ballots while simultaneously preparing a nationwide network to rapidly respond to any potential attempts at election interference. This dual focus on voter participation and defense against electoral disruption defines the mission of the group that has mobilized various left-wing celebrities to speak, march, and rally against former President Trump in previous public events.

During the promotion of the track, Baez offered a pragmatic view on how the song should be performed and received by the public. She conceded that listeners "don't have to worry about all the verses," suggesting that the most impactful part of the performance is simply singing the repetitive chorus of "No Kings, no Kings, no Kings" to maximize the chant-like quality of the protest.

Competing Artists In Roots Performance Category

The Best American Roots Performance category features stiff competition from other established artists in the folk and roots music genres. According to The Hill, the other nominees include Brandi Carlile for her track "You Without Me," Sara Bareilles for "Still Crying," Chuck Leah for "Coyote," and Mavis Staples for "Human Mind," creating a diverse field of contenders for the award.

This lineup of nominees highlights the breadth of talent within the American roots music scene, ranging from pop-infused folk to traditional gospel-influenced sounds. The inclusion of a protest song alongside these established hits demonstrates the Grammy's willingness to recognize music that addresses contemporary social and political issues alongside purely artistic or entertainment-focused works.