‘No Kings’ movement to host weekend concert watch parties around Colorado

The “No Kings” movement will return to Colorado this weekend with watch parties for a livestreamed concert that will run counter to a mixed martial arts contest at the White House.

Xyrin Jones shouts while marching downtown on Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Denver. Thousands gathered to march in the No Kings Protest. The “No Kings” movement will return to Colorado this weekend with watch parties for a livestreamed concert that will run counter to a mixed martial arts contest at the White House.are scheduled around the state on June 14, which is also President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday.

The parties will livestream the “” concert in New York City, which organizers said is a celebration of the First Amendment and will be co-hosted by the. The concert will feature celebrities like Jane Fonda and Bette Midler, and it will be headlined by musician Rufus Wainwright. As of Monday morning, watch parties in Colorado are planned for Loveland, Granby, Golden, Alamosa, Longmont, Superior and Crestone.

The event sets out to “celebrate the freedoms guaranteed by our First Amendment — of speech, religion, press, assembly, and protest. ” The event will run at roughly the same time as the Ultimate Fighting Championship event at the White House on Sunday.





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