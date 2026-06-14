'No Kings' Movement Stages Nationwide Protests and Concert on Trump's 80th Birthday

Protesters gathered across the United States on March 28, 2026, as part of the 'No Kings' national day of opposition to President Donald Trump, with a major concert in New York City celebrating First Amendment rights coinciding with Trump's UFC-themed 80th birthday bash in Washington, D.C.

Nationwide demonstrations are planned across the United States on March 28, 2026, as part of the ' No Kings ' movement's national day of protest against President Donald Trump .

The protests coincide with Trump's 80th birthday celebration in Washington, D.C. , which features a UFC fight event titled 'UFC Freedom 250' with a massive steel cage on the White House South Lawn. In New York City, the central hub for the protests, a major cultural event called 'Rise Up, Sing Out: A Concert for the First Amendment' is scheduled for Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at The Town Hall.

This 90-minute concert, hosted by the Committee for the First Amendment in partnership with No Kings and Indivisible, aims to celebrate the freedoms of speech, religion, press, assembly, and protest. The event includes a star-studded lineup featuring Bette Midler, Patti Smith, Rufus Wainwright, Sasha Allen, Joy Reid, and other artists, cultural leaders, and media personalities, with proceeds supporting the Committee for the First Amendment.

Organizers are also facilitating watch parties across the country and offering a livestream for those participating from home. The 'No Kings' movement explicitly frames its activism as a reclamation of patriotism, defining it as inclusive, participatory, and rooted in mutual care rather than power, pageantry, or individual spotlight. A statement on their website emphasizes the choice between allowing strongman politics and corruption to define the era or collectively building a future based on people power and the defense of rights.

These coordinated actions reflect a broader effort to mobilize opposition to Trump's governance through both protest and cultural expression, highlighting the tension between democratic engagement and presidential spectacle on his milestone birthday





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