The reason the U.S. gave for its abstention? Because the draft referenced “safe abortion” and “sexual and reproductive health.”

Stay up to speed with the latest headlines, gossip, and news by signing up for the Jezebel With Splinter newsletter. On Tuesday, 175 member-states voted in the U.N.

’s Third Committee to approve a draft resolution agreeing to combat violence against women and girls. Not the U.S., though!of human rights violations?? Along with the U.S., six other member-states abstained: Argentina, Belarus, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, and Russia. Somalia voted against the measure.

Also read Massachusetts Abortion Law Takes Effect as Voters Prepare for 2026 Ballot

“This was a choice,” Jessica Stern, a co-founder of the Alliance for Diplomacy and Justice told Jezebel in a statement. “When the U.S. objects to specific language in a resolution, it can say so on the record and still vote yes. The administration decided instead to sit out the entire resolution, and survivors of rape and abuse will notice. The abortion argument doesn’t hold up.

Nothing in this resolution requires any country to change its laws. Neither does the sovereignty argument, because protecting women from violence is one of the most basic things a government owes its own people. ” “It is disappointing to see the controversial terminology of ‘sexual and reproductive health’ and the notion of “safe abortion” in operative paragraph 4 of this resolution,” Kali Gasteiger, an Economic and Social Council adviser at the U.S. Mission, shared in an.

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“The United States believe in legal protections for the unborn. There is no international ‘right to abortion,’ whether under that name or under other terms like ‘sexual and reproductive health. ’ Nor is there any duty on the part of States to finance or facilitate abortion. ” Uh.

Well, there’s a lot to unpack. But clearly, all this is a gross reminder that the administration’s never thought twice on an opportunity to attack reproductive rights at the international level. A week into his second term, Trump wasted no time inthe Mexico City policy, a gag rule that blocked federal funding for any international organizations that dare mention the word “abortion. ” This has likely had profound effects on maternal health, as we already know that it’s because Republican presidents keep reimposing the gag rule thatEvery 10 minutes, a woman is killed by her partner or a family member. Today, the UN adopted a resolution by overwhelming majority to intensify efforts to prevent and eliminate violence against women.physical and/or sexual violence at least once in their life, often at the hands of their current or former partners.

, such as emphasizing it only recognizes two sexes, or declaring that reproductive rights are subject to national laws. Which, if that sounds familiar, it’s because in March—when the U.S. was the sole country to vote “no” onas part of the Commission on the Status of Women’s “agreed conclusions”—it did the same exact thing.

“The anti-rights movement has worked for years to weaken international commitments on gender equality,” Stern tells Jezebel. “With votes like this one, the U.S. government is helping it do that. Women and girls everywhere deserve better from the United States. ” Like what you just read?

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