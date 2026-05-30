No injuries reported following aborted F-15 takeoff at Eielson AFB

No one was injured after an F-15 incident occurred at Eielson Air Force Base on Friday morning.

FAIRBANKS, Alaska - No one was injured after an aborted takeoff occurred at Eielson Air Force Base on Friday morning. According to the 354th Fighter Wing public affairs, the F-15 experienced the aborted takeoff around 9:30 a.m.“The safety and well-being of all Team Eielson personnel, Red Flag-Alaska participants, and the community remain our top priority,” a spokesperson for the 354th Fighter Wing said.

Eielson Air Force Base officials said some military aircraft were temporarily diverted to Fairbanks International Airport following the aborted F-15 takeoff. U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Johnston, commander of the 354th Fighter Wing, said first responders handled the incident “quickly, efficiently and professionally,” and that the base is working to resolve the situation while Red Flag–Alaska 26-2 continues over the next two weeks. This is a developing story and will be updated if additional information emerges.

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