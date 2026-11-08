No healthy scratches for Seahawks against Cardinals

There are exactly zero healthy scratches for the Seahawks against the Cardinals, as injuries have waylaid the roster.

The 2026 NFL season is almost half over, and if the season were to end today the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks would be sitting at home watching the playoffs from their couch.

However, the schedule in the coming weeks turns in favor of the Seahawks, just as the bulk of the NFC North starts facing off against far more challenging opponents. Regardless of how things play out over the remainder of the season, when the Seahawks take to the field in Week 9 they will be battling not just the division rival Arizona Cardinals, they will also be without five starters due to injury.

Also read Seahawks-Cardinals injury designations: Quenton Nelson out with ‘minor’ knee procedure

In fact, the inactives for the Seahawks were effectively announced Friday when the team submitted the final injury report ahead of hosting the Cardinals. With seven players noted as Out on the final injury report Friday, and none of those seven moving to injured reserve ahead of the 4pm Saturday roster transaction deadline, that made it very easy to determine who the seven inactives would be for the Seahawks in Week 9.

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