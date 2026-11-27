Baye Coura Diop has tried three times to reach Spain from Senegal by crossing the Atlantic.

Baye Coura Diop barely survived his first attempt to reach Europe from Senegal in a wooden fishing boat. The overcrowded pirogue lost its way and he spent 15 days adrift, with only seawater to drink, he said.

On his second and third attempts, he narrowly escaped arrest by Senegalese authorities. Yet he is determined to try again and has already paid the smuggler as he awaits their green light to leave.

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“Half of my friends are in Europe,” said Diop, 23, sitting on a beach surrounded by empty nets and pirogues abandoned by owners who have left for Spain. “Fishing does not work anymore. There is nothing to do here. ” Despite millions of dollars spent by Europe to reduce the number of departures from West Africa, Diop and many others believe that leaving is their only option to find work and build a better life.