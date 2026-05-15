'No FanDuel promo code needed!' FanDuel offers $150 bonus after bet on Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game 6

New users can claim a $150 bonus after a win on a $5 bet without needing a FanDuel promo code.

No FanDuel promo code needed! Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if it wins for Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game 6. Photo By - Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets if it wins without needing a FanDuel promo code.

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs look to close out the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals Friday night, and new bettors can get in on the action with one of the best FanDuel promo code offer requires no code at all, making it one of the simplest welcome bonuses available at any major sportsbook. New users simply need to register, deposit a minimum of $5, and place their first real money wager of at least $5 on any available market, including Friday night's Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game 6 showdown.

If that initial bet wins, FanDuel will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement. For example, if you place your $5 bet on the Spurs to win Game 6 and San Antonio closes out the series behind another dominant performance from Wembanyama, you walk away with $150 in bonus bets to use on future markets.

On the other hand, if the Timberwolves force a Game 7 and your bet loses, the bonus bets are not awarded, as this is a win-only offer. It is worth noting that if you win a wager using your bonus bets, the bonus amount itself is not returned as part of your winnings. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this offer. A minimum deposit of $5 is required to activate the welcome offer.

The $150 in bonus bets will be credited within 72 hours of bet settlement. This offer is available to new users in the 22 states (plus Washington, D.C. ) where FanDuel Sportsbook operates





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