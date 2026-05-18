No failure found in emergency officials' evacuation order timing in the Eaton Fire

A new analysis conducted by Citygate Associates, commissioned by L.A. County Fire Department, concluded that no failure occurred in the issuance of timely evacuation orders in the neighborhoods west of Lake Avenue during the Eaton Fire.

A new analysis of alerts sent during the Eaton Fire found ‘no failure’ by emergency officials to issue timely evacuation order s to areas west of Lake Avenue in Altadena .

Despite the scrutiny on timing of alerts to neighborhoods west of Lake, where all but one of the 19 deaths in that fire occurred, the report did not identify any mistakes made by emergency officials. However, L.A. County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone expressed concerns about not fully capturing the horror and tragedy residents endured, emphasizing the need to learn from the lessons and implement lasting changes for better future protection





LAist / 🏆 606. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fire Emergency Decision-Making Evacuation Order Altadena Eaton Fire

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Eaton Township firefighters battle residential fire after responding to car crashEaton Township Fire and Rescue responded to a basement fire call while on scene assisting with a Columbia Township car accident Saturday morning.

Read more »

Cal Fire monitoring high winds after vegetation fire burns near Altamont PassCal Fire crews were working around the clock Sunday, mopping up a vegetation fire off Altamont Pass Road.

Read more »

Independent report finds evacuation orders were not delayed during Eaton FireAn independent investigation has found that evacuation orders were not delayed during last year's deadly Eaton Fire.

Read more »

Properties in Eaton Fire Burn Area Lacked Assistance, Yet Many Need FEMA Extensions,Proprieties in Altadena, particularly those along Olive Ave, are still dealing with the aftermath of the Eaton Fire. Fourteen months later, many survivors are also searching for FEMA assistance to aid them back onto their feet. The fire, which claims to have burned over 14,000 acres, took a full month to contain and was found to be ignited from uncommon high tension electrical towers. Ongoing investigations are still finding and processing wreckage, clues, and the like.

Read more »