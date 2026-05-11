No evidence hostel workers involved in methanol-laced drink poisoning

An inquest has heard that Australian Federal Police (AFP) investigating the case have advised there is no evidence that the hostel workers were involved in contaminating the drink with methanol. The Nana Backpacker Hostel was fined £95 after serving the deadly booze, sparking fury from the victims' parents.

Hostel workers were not involved in contaminating drinks consumed by a British backpacker who died alongside five others after an alleged mass methanol poisoning in Laos, an inquest has heard.

Simone White from Orpington in Kent was one of the people taken to hospital from the popular backpacking town of Vang Vieng. Ms White died in hospital on November 21, 2024 alongside five other people who consumed beverages served at the Nana Backpacker Hostel, two Australian teenagers, an American, and two Danish tourists





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Medicos Deaths Britain Australia New Zealand Police Paramedics Hospital Laos Chemical Compound Methanol

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