The EPA says it found no elevated lead levels in drinking water near where the Army detonated lead azide in Iowa on Nov. 25.

A University of Chicago chemistry professor explains why the Army is detonating unstable lead azide in Iowa, how improper storage may have caused it to deteriorate and what the explosion could mean for nearby farmland, animals and long-term environmental monitoring.

Last Wednesday's detonation of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant did not cause elevated lead levels in local bodies of water, the EPA said.last Wednesday did not lead to elevated levels of lead in nearby bodies of water, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA said Saturday that the initial lab results came from samples taken after the blast from bodies of water that serve as sources of drinking water.

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The agency said it found no lead in 38 water samples taken after the detonation. Samples taken before the blast at 35 drinking water sources in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri showed lead levels "significantly below EPA’s lead action level of 15ppb for drinking water.