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No Easy Answers

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No Easy Answers
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Compassionate parenting advice.

Does your child seem obsessed with food? Do they have "food noise"? Changing your approach to feeding your children can help quiet things down. Does your child seem obsessed with food?

Do they have "food noise"? Changing your approach to feeding your children can help quiet things down. Do you have concerns about your child's eating, and you can't make a difference? Are you the food police?

Also readKing County Sheriff Demands Answers After Stabbing Suspect Released on $25,000 Bail

Focus on structure, not pressure. Do you have concerns about your child's eating, and you can't make a difference? Are you the food police? Focus on structure, not pressure.

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Are you a narcissist? Does perfectionism hold you back? Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.

PsychToday#714 in United States

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Democrats seek answers on 8-year-old Haitian boy as ICE disputes detention claims

The boy, a third grader at Fay Elementary School, was taken into federal care on Nov. 5 after attending an ICE appointment with his uncle, according to lawmakers.

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Up nextDemocrats seek answers on 8-year-old Haitian boy as ICE disputes detention claims