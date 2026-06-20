No cup, no problem— Jazz Chisholm Jr. returns one day after painful foul ball to mash homer

The best way to not get hit where Jazz Chisholm Jr. did Thursday night is by hitting the baseball like he did on Friday.

The best way to not get hit where Jazz Chisholm Jr. did Thursday night is by hitting the baseball like he did on Friday. bounced up into his groin area , he returned to the Yankees lineup on Friday and hit a changeup flush into the second deck in right field for a home run in a “It felt great,” said Chisholm, who has hit six of his 11 home runs over his past 18 games.

“Leaving the game night, not being able to stay in there and help my teammates win the game, to come in and start off the game and put us in front early felt great. ” Chisholm was experiencing different feelings on Thursday, when he was writhing in agony after his foul bounced back up between his legs, describing his level of pain as “a million.

” New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. reacts as he scores on his solo home run during the second inning on June 19, 2026. Still, the second baseman said, “Hell no,” when asked if he would start wearing a cup after Thursday’s mishap.

“I’ve never had a reason to wear one,” he said. “Now I have a reason to wear one, but it doesn’t mean I’m going to wear one. Aaron Boone took a different approach during his playing career as a third baseman.

“That’s the difference between this generation and my generation. I did nothing without a cup, baseball related. ” Chisholm indicated that his refusal to wear a cup had to do with his supreme confidence in his fielding ability.

Some of Chisholm’s teammates were seen laughing in the dugout as he was tended to by a trainer — before it became clear he would have to leave the game — but he said they did not give him much grief once they knew he was OK. Friday night was another win for Matt Hyde, the Yankees’ Northeast Area scout who signed both Cam Schlittler and Ben Rice.

Schlittler, a seventh-round pick out of Northeastern, struck out 13 across six scoreless innings while Rice, a 12th-round pick out of Dartmouth, hit a three-run shot, his 21st of the year.

“Yeah, but they come out of a hotbed of big league talent,” Boone deadpanned before laughing. “It’s remarkable, really, when you think about it, two Massachusetts kids. “Obviously a great job by Matty Hyde and then all the people involved in helping them get here. They are obviously turning into two cornerstone pieces for us and, in their own way, dominating the league.

” Austin Wells played a third rehab game on Friday with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, going 0-for-4 with a walk while playing the full game behind the plate. Boone was noncommittal on whether Wells would continue his rehab assignment through the weekend, though it would not be surprising if he just meets them in Detroit on Monday. New York Post receives revenue from affiliate and advertising partnerships for sharing this content and when you make a purchase.

Max Fried threw a second bullpen session on Friday as he continues his recovery from a left elbow bone bruise. It remains to be seen when he might be cleared to advance to facing hitters, but a return in early August looks possible. … Reliever Peter Strzelecki opted out of his minor league deal with the Yankees and became a free agent.





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