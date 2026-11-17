Tecovas CEO David Lafitte breaks down how Tecovas is pushing growth with Westernwear — with the view of an exit down the line.

For CEO David Lafitte, Tecovas can outlast cowboycore. In fact, he believes Western wear isn’t a trend at all.

“There is this cultural zeitgeist going on, and I think we’re kind of in the bullseye of it, so that’s a good thing,” Lafitte says. Cowboycore peaked in 2024 on the heels of Beyoncé’salbum, Pharrell Williams’s Western-inspired Fall/Winter 2024 Louis Vuitton collection and the series finale ofTecovas, which specializes in cowboy boots and was founded in 2015 by Paul Hedrick in Austin, benefited from the boom.

Also read 49ers vs Cowboys: San Francisco Favored in Week 10 Matchup

Now, Tecovas has surpassed $400 million in trailing 12-month revenue, marking almost 40% year-over-year growth — one of the strongest stretches in the company’s history. When Lafitte joined the company in 2022, revenue was around $150 million. The brand now has 69 stores across the US, from Austin to cities like Boston, New York, Miami, and LA.

“We want to make sure that we stay authentically Western, and we can’t worry about the trends. If we try to move around too much, we’re going to lose our DNA and our anchor. There are a lot of people in the middle of the country for whom this is their lifestyle. It’s not a fad or a trend.

” Eleven years in, Tecovas has cowboy boots down pat. Now, the brand is looking at how to grow its Westernwear offering without falling into the traps of fleeting trends or diluting its original USP: well-made, authentic Western footwear at an accessible price point. Though the brand intends to remain footwear-led, as Lafitte puts it, it’s also investing more in men’s shirting, womenswear and accessories. Belts and wallets have been doing especially well, he notes.

Still, the brand’s boots — most of which sit in the $300-400 range — remain the entry point to the brand.

“People are still coming in for the boot,” he says. Tecovas’s ethos is best expressed in-store, Lafitte argues. Physical retail accounts for 60% of the brand’s revenue.

“It’s a product that I think is important for people to see, touch and smell as soon as you walk in our doors,” he says. It’s also where shoppers then encounter the brand’s wider range.

Advertisement

“We’ve got a lot of traffic in our stores, so when we come up with compelling products, we’re able to showcase that and don’t need to necessarily spend a lot of marketing dollars on shirts or other things — because we have that audience coming into our doors,” Lafitte says. He points to the Monterrey slip-on loafer: not traditionally Western, not necessarily what you think of when you think of Tecovas, but the style still does $7 million in annual revenue.

And many buyers likely already have a pair of Tecovas boots at home. Tecovas sits at an interesting intersection in the US fashion ecosystem. As European luxury brands are scrambling toin the country’s southern and southwestern states, Tecovas is going in the opposite direction. States like Texas, Colorado, and Tennessee are Tecovas’s strongholds.

Now, the brand is pushing into fast-growing regions including the Southeast, Midwest, and West Coast. With four funding rounds totaling $130 million, Tecovas is well positioned for growth. Here’s how the brand is making the cowboy aesthetic mainstream — without falling into the trappings of the often derided “concrete cowboy”. Lafitte is conscious that, even as the brand grows, authenticity is key to sustained growth and success.

That the Western aesthetic has become more mainstream has cleared the way.

“People are seeing that to have a pair of cowboy boots in their closet doesn’t mean that ‘I’m just going to a costume party’. You can wear it with other things that may not be Western,” the CEO says.

“We need to make sure we stay in our lane, and we need to make it cool. That’s part of what our job is as a steward of this genre: to make sure it’s cool and authentic. ” This logic has informed Tecovas’s approach to retail. The brand held off on branching out into wholesale until 2024, almost 10 years into its founding.

But it was a priority for Lafitte.

“If you’re not in a multi-brand format and your product’s not there, you’re going to be out of sight, out of mind,” he says. But the approach was careful, and started with independent Western stores.

“They cater to a very authentic Western consumer,” Lafitte says. “Our goal is to create an ecosystem. We almost want to drive traffic to their stores, so we’ll do joint billboards and do some marketing tactics that drive consumers to their stores to look for Tecovas products. ” The goal isn’t necessarily to then bring them to Tecovas directly, he says, though this would be the dream.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen,” he concedes. “These consumers have been shopping with their favorite Western retailer for many, many years. So that’s not the point. ”The point, instead, is to stay in step with the brand’s beginnings while expanding beyond specialty Western retailers.

The brand entered 20 additional Nordstrom locations in the spring, and is now in a total of 35 doors. It’s intentionally measured, the CEO says — he doesn’t want Tecovas to be everywhere, lest the brand risk overdistribution.

“We want to go with a little bit of a scarcity model, so you can’t find us on every corner of every city and get overexposed. ” The goal of these select fashion accounts, he adds, is to reach a customer they may not otherwise; and to establish a presence in regions where opening a store might not make sense due to limited traffic.

“The traditional Western retailers give us that authenticity, the authentic consumers that are buying the brand,” Lafitte says. “And places like Nordstrom that are a little bit more fashion, that may be expanding the tent a little bit more, but they too want us to make sure we’re authentic, the real deal — and not some concrete cowboy, or whatever you want to call it.

Advertisement

”To meet these consumers where they are, Tecovas is tapping into the modern brand-collab playbook, with other brands, sports teams, and musical artists. To Lafitte, anybody can be a Tecovas customer, because anyone can integrate a cowboy boot into their wider wardrobe. He’s banking on a high proportion of music and F1 fans being fans of his brand, too. But, Lafitte insists, its approach is reserved.

“I’d rather have very good partners that sort of align with our craftsmanship and ethos and then do them very well and not try and rush them. ” The latest launch is a tie-up with Los Angeles-based Anine Bing that includes shoes, belts and cowboy hats. A single weekend delivered the sales and unit movement originally forecast for the month, according to the brand, with several styles selling out.

Still, the goal for these collabs isn’t to drive revenue so much as awareness, the CEO notes.

“It’s more a brand heat moment and awareness gain,” he says. “We’re getting exposed to a consumer base that might not otherwise know Tecovas. ” The brand takes a similar approach to the sports it taps into; recent partnerships include NASCAR and PGA golf. Neither are the most obvious picks for a Westernwear brand, but there’s a method to the madness.

“We’ll test with some upper funnel work, and when we see a pretty good return on that ad spend, then we know that’s an area that we’ve got consumers in that demographic,” Lafitte says. NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney was already a fan, which made him a good fit, he adds.

“Consumers are very smart, so we make sure we’re partnering with people who would be wearing the brand regardless of whether we’re giving them product or writing them a check. ”Tecovas is choosey about which brands it collaborates with, and when. Music works in the same vein. Tecovas has partnered with country music stars including Ella Langley and Ryan Bingham .

But country ties aren’t the only marker of a good partnership. Lafitte points to Noah Kahan, who he met when the singer came into the South Congress store.

“He loves Tecovas and brought his team in there,” he says. “When you see him at his Dallas concert, I think probably 80% of that crowd was wearing boots,” he adds. This combo made the partnership a no-brainer.

“The interesting thing is that Western is resonating across a lot of these different areas, whether it’s music, food, race car driving — F1,” he says. “The drivers love coming to Austin, and that’s been a fun thing to partner with a lot of their drivers. ” Tecovas’s sports and music activations thus far may have centered on the US, but the brand has international ambitions. For Fall 2026, Tecovas sold its first international stock to German multibrand retailer Zalando.

When we speak, Lafitte has just returned from Paris, where he met with a handful of retailers including Le Bon Marché. He first met their team when they visited the brand’s Soho, New York store. The plan is to lean on local European distributors, rather than rush to open a European HQ, the CEO adds.

“We’ll choose distribution partners and do it in an asset-light manner. We’ll start with wholesale, and then, over time, open a couple of doors with a partner over there. ” Down the line, the goal is to go public, Lafitte says, though he doesn’t have a set timeline for this. “We want to work toward that knowing that we need to lay the groundwork to be an independent company,” he says.

“I don’t want to skimp on, say, ‘we don’t need a distribution center because it’s likely we'll get bought by X, Y, or Z’. We’ve got to make sure that, operationally, we’re laying the groundwork to keep up with the demand. ” “The brand’s got broad shoulders,” he says.

“I think we can be the steward of the West, but we can also, I think, launch a lot of Western-adjacent type products. ”, where she covers fashion news, trends, and industry shake-ups and crossovers. She was most recently a reporter and editorial associate at