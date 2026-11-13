Kansas Mother Who Drove Into Soccer Field, Killing Two, Will Not Face Criminal Charges

A 34-year-old Kansas mother who crashed her truck into a youth soccer game at a Wichita sports complex, killing a 6-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man and injuring 10 others, will not face criminal charges after investigators concluded she was asleep and there was no evidence of an intentional crime or intoxication.

A 34-year-old Kansas mother who drove her pickup truck into a youth soccer game at a Wichita sports complex last month, killing two people and injuring 10 others, will not face criminal charges, authorities said Thursday.

The woman had been sleeping in her parked vehicle before it accelerated onto the field at the Stryker Sports Complex on Oct. 17, according to investigators. The crash killed Adrian Cole, 6, and Nicholas Schafer, 35, both of McPherson, Kansas. The two victims were not related. The 10 injured victims range in age from 5 to 68, authorities said.

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District Attorney Announces No Charges

The families of the dead and injured were contacted by police and the district attorney's office before the findings were announced. The driver has not been publicly identified. Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said the evidence showed no intentional crime occurred. I cannot only find no evidence of an intentional crime, I can find affirmative evidence that there was not an intentional crime, Bennett said at a news conference.

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Bennett also said there was zero evidence that the crash was in any way impacted by intoxication or driving under the influence. The woman voluntarily gave blood after the crash, which tested negative for any intoxicating substances, said Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan. Investigators interviewed the woman and her two children, ages 14 and 11. The mother told them she had woken around 6 a.m. and driven her husband's truck about 200 miles from Garden City, where the family lives.

She was not driving her usual vehicle because hers had problems with tire air pressure, and she asked her husband to fix it because she was concerned it would not be safe to drive all the way to Wichita, Bennett said. The woman had only been using the Chevrolet truck for a few days. She arrived at the sports complex around 10:40 a.m., left around 1:20 p.m., and returned about an hour later, parking near one of the fields.

The crash happened less than an hour after she returned. She told her children she was tired and was going to take a nap, then reclined the seat, officials said. One child went to warm up for a game. The second child, a 14-year-old, put a sunshade over the windshield so people could not look in on the sleeping mother, officials said.

Mother Falls Asleep Before Crash

Somehow the vehicle then accelerated and drove straight onto the soccer field. One of the children later said their mother went to sleep and the next thing they knew, the truck was leaping forward. An off-duty police officer and others went to the truck after it crashed and found the driver crying. Bennett described her as sobbing, at turns frantic and hysterical.

She was saying, I'm sorry, I'm sorry, what have I done, or words to that effect, Bennett said. Witnesses said she was sleepy and looked like she had just woken up. The woman told investigators she woke to her kids screaming. Bennett described what she said happened next.

Mom says she wakes to her kids screaming, she looks up, she is disoriented, she is trying to sit up from a completely relaxed position to sit forward, Bennett said. She reaches for the steering wheel, looks up, sees shades that were not there when she went to sleep, batting at them. After being pulled from the truck, she shouted, Oh my God, Oh my God, what have I done, according to witnesses.

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Among the unanswered questions was whether the pickup had been left in park. Bennett said investigators explored whether the woman moved in her sleep and accidentally put the vehicle into drive. He said that was possible but unlikely, because the foot would need to be on the brake to change gears, other steps would be required, and the gear shift is loud. He said the driver could not put the truck in gear unless her foot was on the brake.

Investigators Examine Possible Causes

The other scenario is that the truck was not placed in park and she did not realize it, and later accelerated. Police conducted a recreation with a similar make and model and an officer of similar proportions to the driver. In that test, the truck while in drive rested at the curb but did not go over it. The truck had been parked in a stall with a 7-inch curb in front and a straight line toward a sideline area.

Bennett said criminal recklessness would not apply because that standard requires someone to consciously disregard a substantial risk. Sullivan said the investigation was thorough and fact-driven, and that every lead was examined and every piece of evidence was reviewed. He also said some questions may never be answered with complete certainty. Police examined the woman's medical records, reviewed her social media, and had a General Motors engineer and technician examine the vehicle for mechanical failures.

No mechanical problems were found, and the vehicle was not under any recalls. The woman and her children had been at the complex most of the day. Referees, coaches, and other people there were interviewed, and no one reported any conflicts, Bennett said. The driver was cooperative throughout the investigation, Sullivan said.

Community Suffers Lasting Impact

There are families, friends, witnesses, first responders and members of this community who will forever carry the weight of that day, he said.