No Charges for Driver in Wichita Soccer Game Crash Killing Two

Sedgwick County prosecutors confirm a woman will face no criminal charges after her truck accidentally entered a youth soccer game in Wichita, killing Cole Adrian and Nicholas Schafer on October 17 2026.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett announced on Thursday that a 34-year-old woman will not face criminal charges for an incident at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita, Kansas. The driver inadvertently steered her pickup truck onto a youth soccer field on October 17 2026. The vehicle struck two people at the scene causing fatalities and injured ten others.

Prosecutors Cite Lack of Criminal Intent

The District Attorney concluded that Kansas law does not support filing criminal charges against the unnamed woman. Bennett stated there is no evidence to prove she knew the truck was in drive or had any motive to cause harm. Investigators found she was disoriented after napping in the driver's seat when the vehicle began moving. This lack of intent is the primary legal barrier to prosecution under state statutes.

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Victims Identified as Cole and Nicholas

Police confirmed the identities of the two victims killed in the crash. The deceased were Cole Adrian age 6 and Nicholas Schafer age 35 from McPherson Kansas. Both were struck while on the field during the game. The woman had two of her own children inside the truck at the time of the crash and a third child playing on a separate field.

Investigation Details and Witness Accounts

Authorities interviewed more than 30 witnesses during their investigation of the accident. The report released by Bennett indicates the woman told detectives she awoke to screams from her children inside and people outside. She claimed she tried and failed to press the brake pedal due to disorientation. She was released pending the results of toxicology tests and a mechanical examination of the vehicle.

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Legal Analysis and Future Precedent

The decision highlights the strict requirements for proving criminal negligence in accidental vehicle incidents. Bennett emphasized that without evidence of knowledge or motive charges cannot stand. This ruling may influence how similar accidental incursions into public spaces are handled by law enforcement in Kansas. The focus now remains on the families affected by the tragedy.

Community Impact and Official Response

The incident at the Stryker Sports Complex has left the local community in mourning. Ten other individuals were injured in the collision and required medical attention. Local authorities and the District Attorney's office have maintained transparency throughout the investigation. The release of this report concludes the criminal aspect of the case for the immediate future.