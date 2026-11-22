A weekend of Big Ten upsets left the conference without a team in the top 5 of the AP Top 25 college football poll for the first time since 2021.

A weekend of Big Ten upsets battered its teams in The Associated Press Top 25, with Sunday's poll absent a single program from the conference among the top five for the first time since 2021.all won to hold steady as the top three teams in the survey of the 69-person media voting panel with one week left in the regular season.

The Bulldogs earned 56 first-place votes, Utah received 12 and the Fighting Irish got one.dropping six spots to No. 10 -- the best of the six Big Ten teams in the poll -- after an 18-16 loss in triple overtime atIt is the first time since Nov. 7, 2021, that the Big Ten hasn't had a team ranked in the top five.. The Buckeyes fell nine spots to No. 25, with something similar expected Tuesday night in the College Football Playoff rankings, where they had climbed to 14th last week.stayed put in the poll, at Nos. 13 and 14 -- another less-than-encouraging sign for the conference that has produced the last three national champions.

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Even so, they remain in the hunt for a spot in the CFP, with the Ducks having an inside track for a spot in the conference title game. , a sign that the AP voters have made up their minds who the best teams are. Notre Dame was ranked sixth by the CFP last week.and UCLA.

Texas leapfrogged Alabama after a 45-3 win over old rival Arkansas while the Crimson Tide beat FCS teamThe loss dropped the Broncos seven spots to No. 22. Boise State, which was the only Group of Six team in last week's CFP rankings , is now a spot behind Conference USA leaderclimbed back into the poll for the first time since Week 3 at No. 19 after a 28-7 victory over28-14, is back in the poll at No. 24 after a three-week absence.

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The Wildcats, meanwhile, are no longer ranked after their second straight loss. Tom Jackson, Broncos star LB and Hall of Fame broadcaster at ESPN, dies at 75It was only four years ago that they met in this classic rivalry while both were ranked, but this game is far more meaningful because of both teams' position in regard to the 12-team playoff. UCLA needs the win to improve its resume and grab a spot in the Big Ten title game.

USC needs a convincing win to improve a playoff resume that is teetering on the edge of extinction. Where's Barry Switzer when you need him? This once-classic Big Eight matchup is now a meeting of two good-not-great SEC teams. The winner probably has the inside track to a trip to the Citrus Bowl.br/]