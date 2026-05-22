Exercise is as important as medication for keeping older people healthy but there is a lack of encouragement to engage in physical activity. The leading causes of death can be prevented through exercise, also known as increase movement, including dementia, disability, heart disease and cancer.

Exercise is just as important as medicines for keeping older people healthy but too little is being done to encourage it, a new report from MPs warns.

Low levels of physical activity are a ‘major driver’ of ill health in later life and explain why many elderly Britons are riddled with disease. A lack of exercise is linked to an array of health conditions, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease and cancer. In the UK, lack of activity is associated with one in six deaths and is estimated to cost £7.4 billion a year.

The report says: ‘Increasing movement – especially among the least active – can prevent many of the leading causes of death, prevent the onset of frailty, dementia and disability and help narrow the unacceptable 20-year gap in healthy life expectancy between the most and least deprived areas of the country. ’ The MPs called for action from the Government and the NHS, saying routine conversations with patients about exercise should be ‘embedded’ in clinical practice.

They added: ‘Health professionals are a trusted source of advice, but too many people report never being encouraged to be active.





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Exercise Health Elderly Ill Health UK Obesity Diabetes Heart Disease Cancer Dementia Prevention Frailty Policy Practice Trust NHS Government Policy Making Trustworthiness Health Professionals Trust As A Source Of Advice Exercise As A Source NHS As A Source Of Advice Government As A Source Exercise As A Source Of Advice Exercise Elderly UK Citizens Trustworthiness Healthcareprofessionals Trustworthiness Governmentspeech Trustworthiness Exercisespeech Trust As A Source Of Advice NHS Exercise And Medicines Relevance Trustworthiness Healthcareprofessionals Speech

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No action against exercise in elderly - 'Main driver of ill health' in UKExercise is as important as medication for keeping older people healthy but there is a lack of encouragement to engage in physical activity. The leading causes of death can be prevented through exercise, also known as increase movement, including dementia, disability, heart disease and cancer.

Read more »